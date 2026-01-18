High Seas Treaty opens up unprecedented opportunities for Việt Nam: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — The Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (or High Seas Treaty), which took effect on January 17, opens up unprecedented opportunities for Việt Nam to advance marine biodiversity conservation and sustainable growth of its marine economy, said Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ.

In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Vũ, who also serves as Chair of the 35th Meeting of the States Parties to the UNCLOS, described the treaty as the first comprehensive legal framework governing marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, which account for roughly 61 per cent of the world’s oceans and 43 per cent of the Earth’s surface. The pact marks a landmark by explicitly applying the principle of the "common heritage of humankind" to marine genetic resources in these areas for the first time. In doing so, it establishes mechanisms for the fair and equitable sharing of benefits among states, while creating pathways for developing nations to engage more meaningfully in marine research, conservation, and sustainable use of marine biodiversity. This, in turn, helps bolster trust among developing nations and spur their engagement in global ocean protection amid accelerating biodiversity loss driven by human pressures.

The High Seas Treaty's adoption and entry into force reflect the international community's collective resolve to bolster ocean management and protection, while reaffirming the vital role of multilateralism in promoting cooperation to address global issues in accordance with international law. It strengthens the rules-based order for the oceans, firmly rooted in the 1982 UNCLOS.

To translate the agreement into concrete gains for member states, Vũ urged continued negotiations to finalise the detailed operational rules for its key mechanisms, including procedures for the Meeting of the Parties, along with the creation of specialised bodies and a secretariat. These will form the backbone for more demanding tasks ahead, such as designating marine protected areas and establishing modalities for benefit-sharing from marine genetic resources in international waters.

Effective management of the "common heritage of humankind" demands that the treaty evolves into a truly universal legal regime. As of now, the agreement has been signed by 145 countries and ratified by 81. Securing wider participation, especially from developed countries and states with significant high-seas activities, remains essential to fully deliver on commitments related to marine conservation, capacity building, and technology transfer.

Most developing nations still grapple with limited scientific, technological, and financial resources, constraining their ability to fully engage in treaty-regulated activities such as environmental impact assessments, marine scientific research, and access to and benefit-sharing from marine genetic resources. Vũ stressed the need for enhanced direct support, robust capacity building, and innovative financing models to bridge these gaps.

The treaty implementation must also remain fully aligned with the UNCLOS and harmonised with existing governance mechanisms operating in the same spaces, including the International Seabed Authority, which regulates non-living resources on the international seabed, and regional fisheries organisations. Such coordination will be vital to prevent overlap and maximise the efficiency of global ocean governance.

According to him, Việt Nam's status as an early party to the treaty underscores its firm commitment and sense of responsibility toward ocean protection, marine biodiversity conservation, and sustainable use.

For Việt Nam, the treaty opens favourable avenues to expand international partnerships, access cutting-edge knowledge, data, and technologies, and build stronger domestic capabilities in marine science, ocean governance, and environmental protection. It also presents Vietnamese researchers with meaningful opportunities to join global research activities and benefit from marine genetic resources in international waters and the deep seabed, ultimately supporting the emergence of a modern, innovation-led ocean economy.

As a member, Việt Nam intends to engage proactively, constructively, and responsibly in the treaty's implementation across its four core pillars: access to and fair, equitable sharing of benefits from marine genetic resources; the establishment and management of marine protected areas; environmental impact assessments for activities in areas beyond national jurisdiction; capacity building and marine technology transfer. Việt Nam, as a developing nation, will continue to advocate for the legitimate interests and concerns of capacity-constrained countries, as well as those most vulnerable to climate change, in full conformity with UNCLOS.

Looking forward, Vietnam will update and refine its legal framework, improve inter-agency coordination, and mobilise scientists, businesses, and civil society to ensure effective and substantive treaty implementation. These steps align with the goals of Resolution 36 on the strategy for sustainable development of Việt Nam's marine economy through 2030, with a vision to 2045, and the forthcoming orientations of the 14th National Party Congress, he concluded. — VNA/VNS