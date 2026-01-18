Việt Nam, China exchange messages marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and Chinese leaders have exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 76th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations on January 18, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường exchanged messages with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also exchanged congratulations with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji, respectively.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders described 2025 as a highly successful and pivotal year, marking new advances in the 75-year journey of bilateral ties. Mutual visits by leaders of the two Parties and countries, along with sustained high-level exchanges and cooperation across ministries and sectors, have elevated the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam–China community to a new height, ushering the relationship into a new phase of development underpinned by increasingly solid political, material and social foundations.

Building on the solid foundation of their traditional friendly neighbourliness and recent positive cooperation between the two Parties and nations, key Vietnamese leaders confirmed that both sides have confidence in a more substantive, effective and forward-looking development of bilateral ties across all dimensions, supported by the determination of senior leaders, political systems and people of both countries.

Chinese leaders, for their part, noted that as socialist neighbours, China and Việt Nam are jointly building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

They said that continued adherence to socialism suited to each country’s conditions and the strengthening of friendship, cooperation and solidarity serve the shared interests of both sides and contribute to the global socialist cause as well as human progress and broader development.

The leaders also confirmed their high regard for relations with Việt Nam and their readiness to further advance bilateral ties in both depth and substance for the benefit of both countries' people and global and regional stability.

On the occasion, senior Vietnamese officials, including Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Việt Nam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation Bùi Thanh Sơn and National Assembly Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Việt Nam - China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quang Phương, also exchanged congratulatory messages with their Chinese counterparts. VNA/VNS