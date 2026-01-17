Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

14th National Party Congress: Hà Nội’s health sector ready to respond to all situations

January 17, 2026 - 20:45
Ensuring medical security, disease prevention and control, food safety, environmental hygiene, and readiness to handle all medical contingencies is among the key tasks directly contributing to the success of the congress.
Nguyễn Trọng Diện, Director of the municipal Department of Health, checks medicines and medical equipment serving the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Cúc

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Department of Health on Friday launched a medical response campaign in preparation for the 14th National Party Congress, marking an important step in ensuring medical services, health care, disease prevention and control, and emergency response throughout the congress.

Addressing the ceremony, Nguyễn Trọng Diện, Director of the municipal Department of Health, said that ensuring medical security, disease prevention and control, food safety, environmental hygiene, and readiness to handle all medical contingencies is among the key tasks directly contributing to the success of the congress. He stressed that relevant units must maintain round-the-clock duty and be fully prepared to receive and treat patients, provide emergency care, and effectively control disease outbreaks and food safety risks during the event.

Diện called on officials, public employees and workers across Hanoi’s health sector to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, discipline and professionalism, while coordinating closely with agencies within and beyond the sector. He urged strict implementation of directives from city authorities and the Department of Health to ensure absolute medical safety and contribute to the overall success of the 14th National Party Congress.

He also requested strengthened coordination with competent forces and local authorities to ensure security, public order and medical safety, alongside enhanced information-sharing and timely reporting of emerging difficulties for prompt guidance and handling.

Affirming a commitment to mobilising high-quality human resources, Bùi Văn Hào, Director of the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control, said the centre would proactively develop and implement professional plans and measures, with a focus on enhanced epidemiological surveillance, early detection of and timely response to infectious diseases across the city. It would also ensure food safety by closely monitoring establishments supplying and processing food for the congress and related activities.

In addition, the centre would step up environmental sanitation, conduct disinfection, control health risk factors, and monitor water quality at event venues and delegates’ accommodation facilities. It would maintain a 24/7 on-duty regime, with personnel, equipment, chemicals and medical supplies on standby to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation.

According to Trần Ngọc Sơn, Deputy Director of Saint Paul General Hospital, the hospital is among the units assigned to provide medical services during the congress. Fully aware of its political responsibilities, the hospital has developed comprehensive plans, mobilised experienced doctors and nurses, and organised four medical teams on 24-hour duty at designated locations. Two additional teams will provide medical support during a special art programme celebrating the success of the congress, while a standby team remains on alert at the hospital for rapid deployment when required. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Political Report crucial for Party's direction

Scholar says the 14th National Party Congress marks a defining moment for Việt Nam, introducing major innovations from a unified Political Report to a detailed Action Programme for the next five years. With new strategic decisions issued even before the Congress and bold proposals on growth, technology and institutional reform, the draft documents outline an ambitious roadmap for a new era of national rise.
Politics & Law

Breakthroughs to carry Việt Nam forward: Deputy PM

Gross domestic product grew by 8.02 per cent in 2025, lifting average growth for the entire term to about 6.3 per cent, among the highest rates in Southeast Asia. The scale of the economy expanded to more than US$514 billion, placing Việt Nam among the world’s 35 largest economies, while per capita income surpassed $5,000.
Politics & Law

President appoints new ambassadors abroad

The State leader noted that although the ambassadors will serve in different regions, all hold important positions and roles in relation to the country’s interests, expressing his confidence that they will successfully fulfil their duties in their new roles.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom