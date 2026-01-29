Vietnamese State President chairs official welcome ceremony for EC President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday morning for President of the European Council (EC) António Costa, who is on a two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng; Head of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải; Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng; Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng; Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng; Deputy Minister of Public Security, Lieutenant General Đặng Hồng Đức; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trương Thanh Hoài; and Vietnamese Ambassador to the EU Nguyễn Văn Thảo.

President Costa’s official visit holds great importance to Việt Nam-EU relations, particularly as it marks a visit by a senior EU leader to Việt Nam shortly after the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The European Union and Việt Nam officially established diplomatic relations on November 28, 1990. Since then, their ties have grown positively, with frequent high-level meetings and exchanges, both bilaterally and on the sidelines of multilateral forums. The two sides coordinate closely in international organisations, particularly within the framework of ASEAN-EU, the Asia-Europe Meeting, and the UN.

The success of Việt Nam’s foreign affairs has elevated Việt Nam-Europe relations and expanded strategic cooperation opportunities across politics, economy, trade and investment, science, and technology, providing important resources to support Việt Nam’s new development era.

Việt Nam and the EU signed the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) in 2012, which came into effect on October 1, 2016, marking a major milestone in bilateral relations and providing a legal framework for a stage of deeper and broader cooperation. After a decade of steady engagement, the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) were signed on June 30, 2019.

Effective from August 1, 2020, EVFTA – often described as a 'highway' linking the two dynamic economies – has opened a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. Over the past five years, it has significantly boosted two-way trade, making Việt Nam the EU’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, while the EU has become Việt Nam’s fourth-biggest trade partner and sixth-largest investor.

Bilateral trade has risen more than 40 per cent, from US$44.1 billion in 2020 to $64.6 billion in 2024 and $61 billion in the first ten months of 2025. The EU's investment in Việt Nam has grown from $25.5 billion to nearly $35 billion.

Amid growing Việt Nam-EU relations, EC President António Costa’s official visit to Việt Nam carries significant importance, reflecting the EU’s recognition of Việt Nam’s foreign policy and affirming the Southeast Asian nation’s increasing position and prestige in the international arena, particularly as a key partner of the EU in the Asia-Pacific region.

Following the welcome ceremony, State President Lương Cường and EC President Costa held a private meeting before leading their high-ranking delegations in their formal talks to review cooperation in recent times and discuss future cooperation orientations.

The two leaders are scheduled to jointly hold a press conference to report on their talks' outcomes. — VNA/VNS