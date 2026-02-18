Việt Nam stands ready to participate in Gaza reconstruction: Ambassador

CAIRO — Ambassador Nguyễn Nam Dương on Tuesday presented his credentials to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, officially assuming his role as non-resident Ambassador of Việt Nam to the State of Palestine.

Welcoming the ambassador in Ramallah city, President Abbas extended New Year greetings to Việt Nam’s leaders and people and congratulated the country on the success of the 14th National Party Congress, which re-elected General Secretary Tô Lâm and set strategic development orientations for the country in the new phase.

He recalled his visit to Việt Nam in May 2010 and praised its achievements after four decades of “Đổi Mới” (Renewal), describing the country as a model of national liberation and development as well as of garnering international support and solidarity.

For his part, Dương affirmed that he will make every effort to further deepen bilateral ties in line with the long-standing friendship and political trust between the two sides.

He reiterated Việt Nam’s consistent position in support of the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle, the two-state solution and Palestine’s full membership of the United Nations, as well as the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Monday, the Vietnamese diplomat had meetings with Palestinian Deputy Foreign Minister Omar Awadallah and Director General for Asia-Pacific Affairs Jamila Hassan Eragat. He also attended a briefing on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip jointly organised by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

At the meetings, the ambassador and his hosts discussed issues of mutual concern and measures for enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at international forums.

Awadallah highly valued the traditional friendship and political trust between Palestine and Vietnam, affirming that both sides should continue to nurture and pass on this valuable legacy to younger generations.

The official stressed that successive Palestinian leaders and people have always remembered and deeply appreciated Việt Nam’s steadfast and invaluable support, expressing his hope that Việt Nam will maintain this important backing in the coming time.

Discussing regional and international issues of shared concern, including the situation in Gaza, the Middle East and multilateral mechanisms such as the UN and the Board of Peace, Dương reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent position on the Palestinian issue.

Việt Nam stands ready to participate in the Gaza reconstruction in line with practical conditions and its capabilities, on the basis of respect for national independence, sovereignty and international law, he stressed, adding that it supports the Palestinian Authority to play an important role in governing and administering the territory.

Awadallah welcomed Việt Nam’s stance, noting that the rebuilding of Gaza will require substantial support from the international community and expressing his hope that Việt Nam will engage in areas where it has strengths and experience in.

Meanwhile, Dương and Eragat agreed that economic cooperation should be strengthened to match the two countries’ political ties, affirming their commitment to facilitating market access for each other’s businesses and goods.

Eragat noted that although bilateral economic cooperation remains modest, the end of the Gaza conflict would create more favourable conditions for economic activities, paving the way for enhanced trade promotion events and stronger business connectivity between the two sides.

She also spoke highly of the outcomes of educational cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, describing them as an effective bridge for the friendship between the two nations. She expressed her impression at the growing number of Vietnamese students learning the Arabic language and culture, viewing this as clear evidence of the younger generation’s interest in the Arab world, including Palestine.

Eragat thanked Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its initiative, in coordination with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, to organise a recent training course for Palestinian officials at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam, and proposed expanding training programmes on international relations for Palestine. She also suggested increasing joint activities of friendship and solidarity organisations, student exchanges, and cultural and sporting events to further enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Earlier, the Vietnamese ambassador visited the Yasser Arafat Museum, honouring the late Palestinian leader who had special affection for Việt Nam and deep admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh and General Võ Nguyên Giáp.

Việt Nam and Palestine share a solid foundation of relations built over generations. Việt Nam officially recognised the Palestine Liberation Organisation in 1968 and was among the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine, in 1988.

Over the past four decades, the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two sides have continued to grow, underpinned by high-level visits and key cooperation agreements, including those signed during President Mahmoud Abbas’s official visit to Việt Nam in May 2010. — VNA/VNS