PM extends Lunar New Year greetings to public-security traffic, cybersecurity forces

February 16, 2026 - 21:24
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday visited police units responsible for traffic order and cybersecurity, offering New Year greetings and outlining priorities for the year ahead.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính inspects cybersecurity operations at the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-Tech Crime Prevention. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 16 (the last day of the lunar year 2025) visited, extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to, and inspected the on-duty work at units ensuring traffic order and safety and information cybersecurity under the Ministry of Public Security.

Visiting the traffic police department, PM Chính emphased his wish that the force will be pioneering and exemplary in serving the people. He also requested it take the lead in digital transformation, reduce manual activities, strengthen control through digitalisation, and resolutely handle misconduct in traffic participation.

The leader asked the traffic police force to coordinate with ministries and sectors to better control the traffic situation and to strive for the number of accidents, deaths, and injuries to decrease compared to 2025, thereby contributing to bringing peaceful lives to the people and ensuring security, safety, and public reassurance in the country’s new era.

On this occasion, via the VNeTraffic application, with more than 5 million users, PM Chính and Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang sent Tết wishes for peace, good health, safe traffic participation to all road users nationwide.

The PM directly inspected and encouraged traffic police officers on duty, ensuring traffic order and safety at Hà Nội’s Nguyễn Văn Cừ-Ngọc Thụy intersection.

At the National Cybersecurity Centre, the Government leader inspected the on-duty work of personnel of the Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention.

He commended and highly appreciated the important achievements of the entire force in 2025, including advising on the organisation of the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Việt Nam.

The PM requested the unit to always firmly grasp the situation and perform well the advisory work for Party and State leaders on protecting national security and sovereignty in cyberspace; to perform well State management work; to act as the force directly fighting in cyberspace, preventing cybercrime and cyberattacks that affect national interests, people’s lives, and socio-economic development.

He also highlighted several important tasks that must be well carried out. These include perfecting institutions, urgently building a decree stipulating mechanisms and policies to attract talent in the cybersecurity field; modernising strategic cybersecurity infrastructure and ecosystem; mastering technology; implementing smart governance and management; and improving the quality of human resources, promoting Vietnamese intellect in this field, with appropriate mechanisms and policies for the workforce. — VNA/VNS

