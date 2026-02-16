Việt Nam needs to leverage soft power to enhance global standing: Argentine expert

BUROS AIRES — To enhance its international standing, Việt Nam needs to strengthen its soft power by promoting its cultural, historical, scenic, tourism, and culinary values, while affirming its development model as a success story of a nation that has overcome numerous hardships to become a dynamic and deeply integrated economy.

The suggestion was made by Dr. Nadia Radulovich, an international relations expert and lecturer at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of the University of Salvador (USAL), in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Buenos Aires regarding the implementation of the orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

According to Dr. Radulovich, in recent years, the leadership role of the CPV has continued to be clearly demonstrated through strategic adjustments, particularly in the areas of national defence and security.

She emphasised that amid an increasingly complex regional and international environment, Việt Nam has prioritised safeguarding national interests and sovereignty, modernising its armed forces, and maintaining an appropriate defensive posture suited to new circumstances.

In foreign affairs, the Argentine expert commended Việt Nam for consistently pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, being a good friend and a reliable partner to all countries, maintaining a flexible balance among major powers, and steadily upgrading relations with key partners. This, she noted, reflects Việt Nam’s adaptability and strategic thinking in the process of deep international integration.

In the economic sphere, Dr. Radulovich praised Việt Nam’s goal of achieving an average annual GDP growth rate of 10 per cent or more during the 2026–2030 period. She observed that Việt Nam is emerging as one of the most dynamic growth economies in Southeast Asia, playing an important role in global supply chains.

Improving conditions for export-oriented manufacturing – an industry that employs around 30 per cent of the workforce and contributes approximately 35 per cent of GDP – is therefore understandable. This explains the policy of increasing investment in innovation and enhancing production capacity.

Việt Nam has also attracted significant foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows not only from regional partners such as Singapore, Hong Kong (China), mainland China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, but also from many other countries, particularly the US, in sectors like electronics, high technology, and green energy. Attracting FDI and strengthening support for the domestic private sector have been identified as key to achieving development goals.

According to Dr. Radulovich, setting ambitious growth targets for the coming years, promoting innovation and digital transformation, and strongly attracting FDI capital reflect the determination of Việt Nam’s leadership to move the country into the group of upper-middle-income countries by 2030. She also highlighted that since the launch of the Đổi Mới (Renewal) process, Việt Nam has achieved remarkable progress in poverty reduction, despite ongoing challenges related to regional development disparities.

The Argentine expert underscored the importance of advancing key pillars, including scientific and technological innovation, digital transformation, and international integration.

She noted that the 'New Era – the Era of National Rise,' initiated by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and oriented toward 2045, represents a long-term vision aimed at marking the 100th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s reading of the Declaration of Independence, which gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam), affirming the country’s comprehensive development.

Regarding the 14th National Party Congress, Dr. Radulovich affirmed that it is a political event of special importance, not only setting the direction for socio-economic development and foreign affairs in the next five years, but also demonstrating stability and unity within the Party. According to her, the continued affirmation of the central role of General Secretary Tô Lâm reflects leadership continuity and consistency in the goals of 'solidarity, democracy, discipline, breakthrough, and development.'

With a long-term vision toward 2045, she stressed that Việt Nam is building a comprehensive development strategy that combines strengthening hard power in the economy and defence with enhancing soft power through culture, history, and international integration.

The orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress, she concluded, align with national interests and lay a solid foundation for Việt Nam’s next stage of development. — VNA/VNS