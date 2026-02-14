Việt Nam–Laos special relationship remains inseparable

VIENTIANE — The Office of the Vietnamese Defence Attaché in Laos on Friday evening hosted a year-end gathering in Vientiane to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026, offering an occasion to review a year of substantive bilateral defence cooperation and further consolidate the great and special relationship, following the recent elevation of Việt Nam–Laos ties to “Strategic Cohesion.”

Among Lao guests were General Chansamon Channhalat, former Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister; Senior Lieutenant General Vongsone Inpanphim, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the General Political Department of the Lao People’s Army; and Bunleua Phandanouvong, member of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.

In his opening remarks, Defence Attaché of Việt Nam Colonel Phan Hữu Thắng noted significant political milestones of the two countries in 2025. Most notably, their high-ranking leaders officially elevated bilateral relations to a “Strategic Cohesion” framework – a historic landmark in the enduring partnership.

He affirmed that this upgrade most accurately reflects the absolute trust and inevitable solidarity between the two peoples in a new era. Within that overarching framework, defence and security cooperation continues to serve as the “most steadfast pillar” and the “special of the special,” providing a firm foundation upon which economic, cultural and educational ties can flourish.

Senior Lieutenant General Vongsone Inpanphim extended his best New Year wishes to the Party, State, armed forces and people of Việt Nam, emphasising that Laos–Việt Nam relations transcend ordinary diplomacy, embodying a brotherhood of shared destiny, forged through the sacrifices of generations of soldiers across fierce battlefields.

No matter how complex and unpredictable global and regional developments may become, he affirmed, Laos and Việt Nam will remain inseparable. The Lao People’s Army stands ready to further deepen cooperation in a substantive and effective manner.

He also commended Việt Nam’s comprehensive support in personnel training, technical expertise and border cooperation, describing these as key factors in maintaining peace, stability and development in each country. — VNA/VNS