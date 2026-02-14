PM pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính offered incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67 within the Presidential Palace complex in Hà Nội on Saturday morning, the 27th day of the last lunar month.

The PM and his entourage pledged to further advance the study and following of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality and style, meeting the demands of revolutionary tasks in the new phase, and contributing to building a strong, prosperous, civilised and happy nation where people enjoy improving and fulfilling lives.

House 67, where President Hồ Chí Minh breathed his last, still keeps many remembrances associated with his life and career.

On December 19, 1954, following the victory of the resistance war against French colonialists, President Hồ Chí Minh returned from the Việt Bắc revolutionary base to live and work at the Presidential Palace. Over the past 70 years, his legacy remains vividly present in every artefact and corner of the site.

The relic site, housing a wealth of historical documents, artefacts, and stories, which has been carefully preserved, provides a unique and authentic insight into President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career, thought, morality, and lifestyle.

Last year, the historical site welcomed approximately 2.6 million domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and research. — VNA/VNS