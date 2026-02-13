Top legislator extends Lunar New Year greetings to Military Region 9

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, accompanied by a delegation from the legislature and authorities of Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ, on Friday paid a pre-Lunar New Year (Tết) visit to the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 9.

Commending the achievements attained by the armed forces of Military Region 9 in recent years, the NA leader called upon the Party Committee and High Command to build upon these accomplishments. He urged continued close coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels and with local authorities to ensure effective social welfare provision and to organise a warm and safe celebration of the forthcoming Tết festival for the people.

Chairman Mẫn requested that in 2026, Military Region 9 effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and focus on preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.

He noted the body would continue making active contributions to socio-economic development, while safeguarding national defence and security in key areas of the southern region.

The top legislator also emphasised the importance of paying attention to the welfare of officers and soldiers, particularly with regard to housing.

On the occasion, he presented gifts to the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 9.

Lieutenant General Nguyễn Xuân Dắt, Commander of Military Region 9, affirmed that the directions would be disseminated throughout the force and that every effort would be made to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party and the State.

After Tết, the High Command will immediately implement plans for military recruitment, with particular focus on preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term. — VNA/VNS