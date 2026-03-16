Voter turnout hits 99.68 per cent as of 11.23pm on Sunday

HÀ NỘI — The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term concluded completely at 9pm on Sunday, with a voter turnout of 99.68 per cent, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As of 11.23pm the same day, official data from the National Election Council showed that 76,188,544 voters had cast their ballots, representing nearly all registered voters.

The oldest voter was Hoàng Thị Tồng, 119 years old, of the Mông ethnic group, residing in Lũng Liềm Hamlet, Yên Thổ Commune, Cao Bằng Province.

Four out of the country’s 34 provinces and cities with the highest voter turnout are Lào Cai, Hue, Tuyên Quang, and Vịnh Long. All 34 provinces and cities recorded a voter turnout exceeding 99 per cent.

At the time of reporting, the political security, public order, and social safety nationwide remained stable, with no complex incidents or unusual situations affecting the election process reported. — VNA/VNS