864 candidates announced for 16th National Assembly across 182 electoral units

February 15, 2026 - 12:43
The National Election Council has published the official list of 864 candidates standing in 182 electoral units nationwide to elect 500 deputies to the 16th National Assembly.

 

The National Assembly Building in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Election Council Trần Thanh Mẫn has signed Resolution No. 151/NQ-HĐBCQG dated February 14, 2026, announcing the official list of candidates for deputies to the 16th National Assembly by electoral unit nationwide.

Under the resolution, the National Election Council will publish a list of 864 candidates running in 182 electoral units across the country to elect 500 deputies to the 16th National Assembly.

The Government, the National Assembly Standing Committee, the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the Standing Committees of People’s Councils, People’s Committees, Election Committees and the Standing Boards of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committees in provinces and centrally run cities, along with relevant central and local agencies and individuals, are tasked with implementing the resolution.

The resolution takes effect from the date of signing, February 14, 2026. — VNS

