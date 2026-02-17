State President Lương Cường conveys Tết greetings on New Year’s Eve

HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2026, at the sacred moment of transition between the old and new years, State President Lương Cường, on behalf of Party and State leaders, has delivered a message of greetings to all compatriots, comrades, and soldiers nationwide, and the Vietnamese community abroad.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully presents a translation of the message as follows:

Dear compatriots, comrades, soldiers throughout the country and our compatriots abroad,

As the Year of the Horse has arrived, at this moment of transition from the old year to the new year, I affectionately would like to send all compatriots, comrades, soldiers nationwide and our compatriots abroad my best wishes for a peaceful, healthy, and happy New Year. I respectfully send to the international people and friends my best wishes for a new year of peace, happiness, and shared development.

During the Year of the Snake 2025, our country has traversed a path marked by many important and significant events, and achieved many proud accomplishments. At the same time, it was also a year in which our country faced numerous difficulties and challenges, with rapid, complicated, and unpredictable changes in the world and regional situation, along with severe natural disasters that caused heavy losses and left much suffering and loss for our people.

With unwavering resilience and a spirit of self-reliance and self-improvement, our entire Party, people, and army united and worked together, leveraging the strength of the entire nation and the assistance of international friends, to achieve all the main goals set forth, with many outstanding achievements: Independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and a peaceful environment were maintained; economic growth ranked among the world's leading group, becoming a upper-middle-income country; and social security was given due attention and care; political and social stability as well as national defence and security were maintained and strengthened; diplomacy and international integration were promoted, Việt Nam's position and prestige continued to be elevated on the international stage, creating an important foundation for the country to enter a new era of development.

Entering the New Year of the Horse 2026, the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, with a fervent patriotic tradition, a spirit of unity, unwavering will, and a strong aspiration for progress, our entire Party, people, and army will continue to unite, work together, seize every opportunity, overcome all difficulties and challenges; strongly promote the spirit of self-confidence, self-reliance, self-resilience, self-strengthening and national pride; constantly innovate, and act decisively to successfully realise the goal of building a peaceful, independent, democratic, strong, prosperous, civilised, and happy Việt Nam.

In the joyful spirit of welcoming the new Spring, once again, I wish all compatriots, comrades, soldiers nationwide, and our compatriots abroad a new year of new victories and successes; may our nation and people grow ever more prosperous, enjoying lives of abundance, freedom, and happiness.

Best regards and may victory be yours! — VNS