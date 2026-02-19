Congratulations to Japan’s Prime Minister, House of Representatives Speaker

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Takaichi Sanae on her re-election as President of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and her continuation in office as the 105th Prime Minister of Japan.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also cabled congratulations to Mori Eisuke on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to Motegi Toshimitsu on his reappointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. — VNA/VNS