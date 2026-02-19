Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Congratulations to Japan’s Prime Minister, House of Representatives Speaker

February 19, 2026 - 10:16
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent congratulations to Takaichi Sanae on her re-election as president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and her continuation in office as prime minister.
Takaichi Sanae, President of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party and Prime Minister of Japan. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Takaichi Sanae on her re-election as President of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and her continuation in office as the 105th Prime Minister of Japan.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also cabled congratulations to Mori Eisuke on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to Motegi Toshimitsu on his reappointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. — VNA/VNS

