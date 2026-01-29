Party chief pays floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm offered flowers and incense to President Hồ Chí Minh at Chung Sơn Temple, his ancestral worship site, and at the Kim Liên special national relic site in Kim Liên Commune in the central province of Nghệ An on Thursday, in a visit rich in symbolism and remembrance.

The visit took place ahead of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on February 3 and followed the successful conclusion of the Party’s 14th National Congress.

At Chung Sơn Temple, the Party chief and his delegation expressed profound gratitude to the late President for his immense contributions as an outstanding leader of the international communist and workers’ movement. They reflected with deep admiration on his lifelong devotion to national liberation and his tireless pursuit of peace and well-being for the Vietnamese people and people around the world.

Reporting on the key achievements of the 14th National Party Congress, the delegation pledged to continue fostering unity and consensus, mobilising all resources and determination to bring the Congress’s Resolution into practice. They reaffirmed their commitment to turning aspirations into reality, advancing the country strongly and steadily in a new era of national rise and building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam while firmly advancing towards socialism.

In the guestbook at Sen Village, President Hồ Chí Minh’s birthplace, General Secretary Lâm wrote of his deep emotion at returning to the revolutionary leader’s hometown. He reiterated steadfast loyalty to the path charted by President Hồ Chí Minh and the Party, affirming a commitment to constant self-reflection and self-improvement and wholehearted dedication to serving the Fatherland and its people in the pursuit of a strong and prosperous nation where citizens enjoy genuine happiness.

Earlier the same morning, the General Secretary and his delegation paid floral tribute to former General Secretary Lê Hồng Phong at his memorial site. There, they expressed deep respect and sincere gratitude for his major contributions to the revolutionary cause while honouring the countless fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, peace and the well-being of the Vietnamese people.

At the Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh relic site, the delegation observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to revolutionary predecessors and earlier generations who devoted themselves to the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and to the people’s happiness. — VNA/VNS