A steadfast Việt Nam – Russia friendship, moving confidently into the future

HÀ NỘI — Seventy-six years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the relationship between Viet Nam and Russia has been steadily strengthened and expanded, standing as a symbol of enduring friendship, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation.

Built on a foundation of long-standing traditional values, the two countries continue to enhance collaboration across multiple fields, looking ahead to a future of sustainable development. This partnership serves the interests of both peoples and contributes to peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region and the wider world. VNS

Seventy-six years after the establishment of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam–Russia relations continue to grow stronger, embodying a faithful, reliable and comprehensive partnership. Photo: VNA