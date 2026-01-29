A steadfast Việt Nam – Russia friendship, moving confidently into the future

|State President Tô Lâm presides over the official welcome ceremony for Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during his State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, June 19–20, 2024. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Seventy-six years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the relationship between Viet Nam and Russia has been steadily strengthened and expanded, standing as a symbol of enduring friendship, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation.
Built on a foundation of long-standing traditional values, the two countries continue to enhance collaboration across multiple fields, looking ahead to a future of sustainable development. This partnership serves the interests of both peoples and contributes to peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region and the wider world. VNS
|National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin co-chair the opening of the fourth meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on cooperation between the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Hà Nội, September 2025.
|State President Lương Cường receives Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Vladimirovich Gutsan, who is visiting Việt Nam to attend the opening ceremony and the high-level conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, Hà Nội, October 2025.
|Central Technology Platform No. 2 at the Bạch Hổ oil field, operated by the Việt Nam–Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro.
|Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Vũ Việt Trang, Director General of the Vietnam News Agency, and the head of the OANA delegation, representing major international media organisations, on the first day of the 19th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies and related events in Saint Petersburg, June 2025.
|A welcome ceremony for Russian tourists at Cam Ranh International Airport.
|A performance by the Vietnamese delegation at the Vietnam Cultural Festival “Viet Nam Colours from the Tropics” in Moscow, July 2025.
|The signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Viet Nam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on cooperation in scientific research, industrial development and innovation in the industrial sector, held in Hà Nội, November 2025.
|Labour Hero Thái Hương, Chairwoman of the TH Group, is honoured as one of five delegates from Italy, Sri Lanka, Israel, Germany and Việt Nam to be personally awarded the Order of Friendship by President Vladimir Putin for contributions to strengthening national unity in Russia and promoting friendship among peoples, November 2025.
|Delegates perform the inauguration ceremony of the TH Group’s fresh milk processing plant in Kaluga Province, Russian Federation, May 2025.
|On the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Leaders’ Meeting in Kazan, Russian Federation, on the evening of October 24, 2024, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chair of BRICS 2024.
|State President Lương Cường meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of attending the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism, held in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.
|General Secretary Tô Lâm meets Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party, during his official visit to the Russian Federation and attendance at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, May 2025.
|General Secretary Tô Lâm attends the ceremony announcing the launch of the direct Hà Nội–Moscow route by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and witnesses the signing of memoranda of understanding on cooperation with partners in the Russian Federation, May 2025.
|General Secretary Tô Lâm meets and honours Russian intellectuals, scholars and experts who have supported Việt Nam, in Moscow, Russian Federation, May 2025.
Seventy-six years after the establishment of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam–Russia relations continue to grow stronger, embodying a faithful, reliable and comprehensive partnership. Photo: VNA