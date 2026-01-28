Hà Nội moves to data-driven governance as digital reform enters new phase

HÀ NỘI — After a year of implementing a sweeping national resolution on science, technology and digital transformation, Hà Nội says it is beginning to move away from intuition-driven administration towards a governance model anchored in data, innovation and measurable outcomes.

City leaders describe the first year of the Politburo's Resolution 57 as a period of visible transformation. Data platforms were piloted, digital dashboards were introduced and officials across the political system were pressed to rethink how decisions are made.

The most significant change, according to the city’s leadership, has been a shift in mindset and approach.

“Data is no longer treated as a purely technical issue. It is now understood as a development resource and a core tool for governance,” a senior official said.

That shift now underpins a new implementation plan released by the city for the next phase of the resolution.

Unlike earlier policy documents heavy on broad direction, the plan sets out quantified targets, timelines and performance indicators, signalling a push to translate strategy into execution.

At the heart of the plan is an ambition to make the capital a national testbed for data-driven governance, digital-economy growth and innovation-led development.

City authorities say they intend not only to reform their own administrative machinery but also to pilot models that could later be scaled up nationwide.

One priority is decision-making. Under the plan, all operational decisions by city authorities are expected to be supported by digital data and real-time dashboards.

Officials aim to cut processing times for cross-agency procedures by at least 20 per cent, sharply reduce paperwork and routine meetings, and gradually move toward real-time governance based on continuously updated data.

The economic targets are equally specific. By 2026, the city expects the digital economy to account for 14.5 per cent of gross regional domestic product, while science, technology and digital transformation combined are projected to contribute 17.5 per cent.

Total factor productivity is expected to make up about half of overall economic growth.

The plan also places heavy emphasis on infrastructure.

Hà Nội aims to extend 5G coverage to 70 per cent of its population, ensure that all internal government work is handled electronically and deliver at least 80 per cent of administrative services fully online.

Officials say user satisfaction with digital public services should reach 95 per cent.

Beyond administration and infrastructure, the city is positioning innovation as a growth engine. Targets include commercialising at least five strategic technology products, building a 'Make in Hà Nội' start-up ecosystem and assembling a pool of high-level scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs capable of tackling complex urban challenges.

A key feature of Hà Nội’s approach is its reliance on the Capital Law. City officials say the law will be used not only to remove existing bottlenecks but also to experiment with new policy tools, including regulatory sandboxes, output-based payments and performance-linked public spending.

The implementation plan identifies 20 groups of tasks and solutions, all designed around measurable results rather than procedural compliance.

Progress will be monitored through digital systems, with real-time reporting and tighter accountability for senior officials. Formalistic reporting and delays, the city says, will no longer be tolerated.

Administrative reform runs through the document as a unifying theme. Rather than simply speeding up existing processes, officials say the goal is to redesign them around data, cutting compliance costs for businesses and residents while improving transparency and efficiency.

Human capital is another focal point. Hà Nội plans to strengthen specialised agencies overseeing science, technology and digital transformation, introduce tailored incentive schemes under the Capital Law and link training programmes directly to the city’s priority projects.

City leaders argue that Hà Nội’s role extends beyond local reform. As the country’s political and administrative centre, the capital is expected to move ahead of the curve, testing governance models that can inform national policy. — VNS