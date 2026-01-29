EC President visits Temple of Literature

HÀ NỘI — President of the European Council Antonio Costa on Thursday afternoon visited the Temple of Literature (Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám), Việt Nam's first national university, as part of his two-day visit to Việt Nam.

The historical site, built in 1070, educated and honoured generations of talented scholars from the Lý to the Lê dynasties, who made significant contributions to the nation’s development.

The EC President to the Temple of Literature coincided with the day Hà Nội received UNESCO’s title of “Global Learning City” at the site.

As he admired the Văn Miếu Gate, the Khuê Văn Pavilion, the Thiên Quang Well and learned about the Doctors’ Stelae, the President of the European Council gained deeper insight into Việt Nam's culture. At the end of the visit, he signed the guest book and was gifted with a book on the Temple of Literature by noted French researcher Philippe le Failler.

In their joint statement on January 29 announcing the upgrade of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) affirmed their commitment to deepening and expanding cooperation in science and technology, as well as education and training

The presence of President of the European Council António Costa at the Temple of Literature – a symbol of the Vietnamese people’s long-standing tradition of valuing learning – stands as a testament to the EU’s commitment to cooperation with Việt Nam in the field of education. — VNS