EC President visits Temple of Literature

|EC President Antonio Costa, accompanied by EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier and Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of Việt Nam's Mission to the EU Nguyễn Văn Thảo, took a tour of the Temple of Literature on January 29. — VNS Photo Khánh An
HÀ NỘI — President of the European Council Antonio Costa on Thursday afternoon visited the Temple of Literature (Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám), Việt Nam's first national university, as part of his two-day visit to Việt Nam.
The historical site, built in 1070, educated and honoured generations of talented scholars from the Lý to the Lê dynasties, who made significant contributions to the nation’s development.
The EC President to the Temple of Literature coincided with the day Hà Nội received UNESCO’s title of “Global Learning City” at the site.
As he admired the Văn Miếu Gate, the Khuê Văn Pavilion, the Thiên Quang Well and learned about the Doctors’ Stelae, the President of the European Council gained deeper insight into Việt Nam's culture. At the end of the visit, he signed the guest book and was gifted with a book on the Temple of Literature by noted French researcher Philippe le Failler.
In their joint statement on January 29 announcing the upgrade of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) affirmed their commitment to deepening and expanding cooperation in science and technology, as well as education and training
The presence of President of the European Council António Costa at the Temple of Literature – a symbol of the Vietnamese people’s long-standing tradition of valuing learning – stands as a testament to the EU’s commitment to cooperation with Việt Nam in the field of education. — VNS
|President of the European Council Antonio Costa viewed the 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates in the Lê to Mạc dynasties (1442-1779) at the Temple of Literature during his víist on January 29. — VNS Photo Khánh An
|EC President Antonio Costa at the altar for Chu Văn An, one of the most respected teacher figures in Việt Nam's history. — VNS Photo Trọng Kiên
|A book on the Temple of Literature by noted French researcher Philippe le Failler was presented to the EC leader. — VNS Photo Khánh An