HCM City-based naval command strengthens military-civilian bonds ahead of Tết

HCM CITY — The Naval Region No. 2 Command on Thursday held a cultural programme at its headquarters in HCM City’s Long Sơn Commune to mark the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) and strengthen bonds between the navy and local communities.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Đỗ Hồng Duyên, Deputy Political Commissar of the Naval Region No. 2 Command, said the programme offered an opportunity for naval officers and soldiers to celebrate Tết together with local residents, helping spread warmth, solidarity and affection in coastal and island areas.

Held under the theme “Spring joining hands to safeguard the seas – A Tết of strong military-civilian bonds,” the programme aimed to promote traditional Tết cultural values, foster a spirit of mutual support among officers and youth members, and extend care to policy beneficiary families, fishermen’s children and disadvantaged groups.

At the event, the organising committee presented nearly 100 gift packages worth more than VNĐ200 million (US$8,200) to policy beneficiary families in Long Sơn Commune, fishermen’s children supported by the Naval Region No. 2 Command, and policy beneficiaries from units under the command.

Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, a signalman serving on ship 379 of Brigade 167, said he was deeply moved to receive encouragement and support from the command and his unit during Tết for the first time.

“This gift is valuable both materially and spiritually, giving me strength to overcome difficulties and fulfill my assigned duties,” he said.

Bùi Thị Thu Hương, Vice Chairwoman of the Long Sơn Commune People’s Committee, said that since the naval unit was stationed in the area, the Naval Region No. 2 Command had worked closely with local authorities to implement many meaningful programmes to support policy beneficiaries, fishermen and disadvantaged households, especially during holidays and Tết.

She expressed hope that in 2026 and beyond, the unit would continue coordinating with the locality to improve residents’ material and spiritual lives, further strengthening civil–military bonds and serving as a solid support for fishermen venturing offshore to earn a living and protect national sovereignty.

The programme featured performances praising the homeland’s seas and islands, the image of naval soldiers and the springtime of the nation.

The performances, delivered by artists from the city’s cultural and mass mobilisation agencies, left a strong emotional impression on attendees.

The event highlighted the tradition of gratitude and solidarity between the military and the people, reaffirming the responsibility and affection of naval officers and soldiers for coastal communities and fishermen who work tirelessly at sea alongside the Việt Nam People’s Navy to safeguard the nation’s sacred maritime sovereignty. — VNS