Emulation movements must involve entire population: PM Phạm Minh Chính

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s patriotic emulation movements have delivered tangible benefits to national development and brought greater happiness to the people in recent years, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said on Thursday as he called for a renewed focus on results-driven action.

The Prime Minister, who is also Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, chaired the council’s 17th meeting for the 2021–26 term to consider a plan to launch the emulation movement Innovation and Creativity, Development of Science and Technology, Digital Transformation, Green Transformation and to review proposals to award the titles of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces and Hero of Labour to collectives and individuals.

In his address, PM Chính said that in response to the spirit of action set out by the 14th National Party Congress and the prompt implementation of its Resolution, the Central Emulation and Commendation Council has actively rolled out emulation and commendation activities under the motto of completing tasks decisively, seeing them through to the end and measuring success by results.

Reviewing recent achievements, he highlighted a range of patriotic emulation campaigns, including The whole nation unites, joins forces and strives together to prevent, combat and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, Join hands to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide, Accelerate the development of synchronous and modern infrastructure; Practise thrift and combat waste; 500 days and nights of emulation to complete 3,000km of expressways; The Quang Trung Campaign to build and repair homes for people in central Việt Nam affected by natural disasters; Emulation for lifelong learning; and the Mass Literacy Campaign digital edition.

Referring to nine major orientations for emulation and commendation movements in the new period, as recently directed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, PM Chính instructed the council to develop a detailed action programme. The plan must clearly define assignments, tasks, timelines, results, responsibilities and authority, and be completed by next month.

Reaffirming the principle that emulation is sowing, commendation is reaping, the Prime Minister called for the effective continuation of existing movements while launching new ones suited to the evolving context, ensuring substantive implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s thematic resolutions.

He stressed that emulation campaigns must involve the entire population and deliver benefits to everyone, contributing to happiness and prosperity, building a strong, prosperous, humane and peaceful nation and steadily advancing towards socialism.

In particular, he required the movements to focus on proactively grasping and implementing five strategic priorities: perfecting strategic institutions, mobilising strategic resources, investing in strategic infrastructure, developing strategic technologies and maintaining strategic balance.

PM Chính underscored the working spirit of 'four no': no day wasted, no week delayed, no opportunity missed in a month and no passivity in a year, alongside principles such as say and do, say little, do much, think real, say real, do real, achieve real results and no formalism, no ostentation, no exaggeration.

Agreeing to launch the emulation movement Innovation and Creativity, Development of Science and Technology, Digital Transformation, Green Transformation, he directed further research and planning for additional movements, including Developing the private economy and promoting the role of the State economy; and Building safe, happy wards, communes and special zones free of drugs and crime.

The Prime Minister also reminded that launching and organising emulation movements in the new period must be tied to specific content and criteria, adopt appropriate and practical forms and create meaningful shifts in awareness and action among Party committees, authorities and the public.

He said the campaigns must inspire the entire nation, promote science and technology, innovation and creativity and drive the dual transformation of green and digital development.

At the same time, they should uphold patriotic traditions, harness the combined strength of the entire political system and encourage the active participation of entrepreneurs, businesses, scientists, intellectuals, students, pupils and the wider population.

The movements, he said, must strongly ignite national aspirations for development, foster proactivity and creativity throughout the political system and among the people, and bring about fundamental and comprehensive renewal in State management, business operations and the ways people live and work.

Outlining the scale, scope, objectives, viewpoints, solutions and timeline for launching the emulation movement on innovation, science and technology and green and digital transformation, PM Chính called on Party committees and authorities at all levels, especially leaders, to take the lead in enhancing digital capacity and promoting innovation and creativity within their localities and agencies. — VNS