Party General Secretary receives special envoy of top Chinese leader Xi Jinping

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Friday received Liu Haixing, Member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of its International Department, who is on a visit to Việt Nam as the special envoy of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping to congratulate the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

Welcoming the special envoy, General Secretary Lâm emphasised that the visit carries profound political significance, reflecting the high priority, deep respect, and sincere friendship of the Chinese Party, State, and people towards their Vietnamese counterparts, as well as the long-standing solidarity and close bonds between the two Communist Parties.

He appreciated the very positive outcomes of the phone talks with General Secretary and President Xi immediately after the CPV’s 14th National Congress, which created a favourable starting point for relations between the two Parties and countries in the new term and Việt Nam’s new development era.

Liu conveyed congratulations from the CPC Central Committee to the CPV Central Committee, and delivered a congratulatory letter from General Secretary and President Xi to General Secretary Lâm on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

He expressed confidence that, under the sound leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by the General Secretary, the Vietnamese people will effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, successfully achieve the two 100-year goals marking the founding of the Party and the founding of the country, attain even greater new achievements, and steadily advance into a new era of national development.

Sharing with the special envoy the important outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, the Party chief underscored that its success marked a turning point and a particularly important milestone determining Việt Nam’s future development in the new era. The Congress not only reviewed the past five years and summed up 40 years of renewal, set goals and tasks for the next five years, but also shaped strategic mindset, vision, and long-term development orientations toward the mid-21st century. Việt Nam will continue to play an active and responsible role in maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, he stressed.

Appreciating the comprehensive momentum in relations between the two Parties and countries in recent times, the leader stressed that Việt Nam always attaches special importance and top priority to the close neighbourliness with China; and stands ready to work with General Secretary and President Xi and other Chinese leaders to continue guiding all levels and sectors to steadily nurture and consolidate the bilateral relations in the new era.

Noting that 2026 and the years ahead represent a crucial period of strategic opportunities for both countries, he proposed the two sides further consolidate political trust; maintain regular high-level strategic exchanges; build sincere and reliable relations between the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries; enhance exchanges in theory and practice; and further expand and deepen Party-channel cooperation mechanisms at both central and local levels.

He also called for improving the effectiveness of practical cooperation for mutual benefit, prioritising railway cooperation, especially the three standard-gauge rail lines connecting the two countries, promoting agricultural trade, and strengthening links in science and technology.

Both sides should continue to consolidate a solid social foundation for the bilateral relations, foster ties between the two nations' people, especially younger generations, he stated, urging better management and settlement of differences, respect for each other’s legitimate interests in line with high-level common perceptions and international law, and joint efforts to maintain a peaceful and stable regional environment.

Expressing his appreciation and strong agreement with the Party chief’s important guidance and orientations, Liu affirmed that China consistently attaches great importance and gives priority to developing its friendship with Vietnam in its neighbourhood diplomacy. He stressed that China–Việt Nam relations, under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties, have entered their most favourable phase of development.

As head of the CPC body advising on Party foreign affairs, he emphasised that the International Department of the CPC Central Committee will closely coordinate with the Party Committee of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, making every effort to serve as a bridge to promote relations between the two Parties and countries, and implement high-level common perceptions, most recently from the phone talks between the two General Secretaries, thereby guiding, driving, and creating new momentum for substantive cooperation across fields.

Accordingly, both sides will continue to enhance frequent and flexible high-level exchanges; improve the effectiveness of Party-channel cooperation mechanisms, theoretical exchanges, and personnel training; promote practical cooperation in trade, investment, railways, science and technology, and digital economy to achieve new progress; strengthen closer multilateral coordination; and deepen people-to-people friendship, thus consolidating a solid social foundation for China–Việt Nam relations in the new period, he added. — VNA/VNS