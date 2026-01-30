Việt Nam ready to make practical contributions to Gaza peace: diplomat

NEW YORK — Việt Nam's participation in the Gaza Peace Council underscores its commitment to joint international efforts to achieve a fair and sustainable resolution to the Gaza conflict, supporting Gaza reconstruction, and advancing peace in the Middle East, in line with international law, the UN Charter and the UN Security Council's relevant resolutions, including Resolution 2803, a Vietnamese diplomat has stated.

Addressing a high-level open debate on the Middle East and Palestine on January 28 hosted by Somalia - the UN Security Council (UNSC) President for January 2026, Minister-Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN, affirmed that Việt Nam strongly supports the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and initiatives that advance the implementation of the two-state solution, including the UN-backed high-level conference and the New York Declaration 2025.

Nguyên welcomed the progress achieved in the first and second phases of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, highlighting that Resolution 2803 underscores the UNSC’s responsibility to ensure the initiative’s implementation in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, and the commitments of the parties involved.

The Vietnamese diplomat expressed concern over risks that could undermine the ceasefire agreement, citing ongoing allegations of violations and localised violence, while the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical due to widespread destruction and limited improvement in essential services.

Việt Nam calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prioritise protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and comply with relevant UN resolutions and provisional measures of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), he said, reaffirming Việt Nam's support for the UN’s central role, including the UNSC, in resolving conflicts through peaceful measures based on respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the parties.

The diplomat emphasised the indispensable role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in coordinating and delivering humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

At the event, the UN resident coordinator for the Middle East peace process, and representatives from several countries acknowledged initial progress in implementing the first phase of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, including the ceasefire, hostage and prisoner exchanges, redeployment of forces along agreed lines, and improving humanitarian access. Many delegates also warned of the risk of renewed conflict and called on all parties to fully implement signed agreements, comply with international law, and adhere to the UNSC’s resolutions. — VNA/VNS