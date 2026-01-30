State President offers incense in tribute to late Party, State leaders

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường paid pre-Tet visits to the families of late Party and State leaders and offered incense in tribute to former Party General Secretaries Lê Khả Phiêu and Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and former State Presidents Trần Đức Lương and Trần Đại Quang on Friday in Hà Nội.

While respectfully offering incense, President Cường expressed deep gratitude for the great contributions of Lê Khả Phiêu to the Party, State, Army and people. Throughout his revolutionary career, the late leader excellently fulfilled all responsibilities entrusted by the Party, the State and the people, upholding the steadfast qualities of a communist soldier. During difficult and challenging periods, he demonstrated a pioneering spirit, set an exemplary role, safeguarded solidarity and unity within the Party, and always placed the interests of the Party, the nation and the people above all else, earning the affection of compatriots and the respect of international friends.

Lighting incense in remembrance of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Cường conveyed profound appreciation for his major contributions to the revolutionary cause and national development. Nguyễn Phú Trọng was described as an exceptionally outstanding leader, a shining example in studying and following Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, ethics and lifestyle, and a steadfast communist with great prestige among the Party, the State and the people. He devoted his entire life with will and responsibility, working tirelessly until his final moments and fully dedicating himself to the Party, the nation and the people.

President Cường also offered incense and paid tribute to late President Trần Đức Lương, who made significant contributions to the building and development of the socialist-oriented market economy, and to the successful implementation of Việt Nam's expanded, diversified and multilateral foreign policy. His efforts helped enhance national defence and security capacity, maintain political and social stability, and raise Việt Nam's role, position and prestige, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

During his visit to the family of late President Trần Đại Quang, President Cường expressed gratitude for his important role as a key leader of the Party and State, who upheld responsibility, discipline, and unity within the Party. Trần Đại Quang, together with the collective leadership, effectively directed the implementation of Party resolutions, contributing to the renewal process, the development of the socialist-oriented market economy, the expansion of foreign relations, deeper international integration, and strengthened national defence and security.

In a warm and cordial atmosphere, President Cường inquired about the lives and employment of the relatives of the late leaders, and extended his best wishes for health, happiness and continued contributions to the Fatherland and the people, while encouraging them to uphold the tradition of revolutionary families. — VNA/VNS