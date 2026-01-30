A new course ahead

2026 will be an important milestone opening up many opportunities for cooperation between the two defence ministries in general and between the two navies in particular, thereby contributing to the continued development of effective and substantive bilateral relations
President Lương Cường inquired about the lives and employment of the relatives of the late leaders, and extended his best wishes for health, happiness and continued contributions to the Fatherland and the people, while encouraging them to uphold the tradition of revolutionary families.
On this occasion, the two sides issued a joint statement on the elevation of Việt Nam-EU relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underscoring that the new partnership will advance ties to a new level bilaterally, regionally and multilaterally.
In a new development phase marked by intertwined challenges and opportunities, General Secretary Tô Lâm said Việt Nam and the EU should intensify exchanges and dialogue to further consolidate political trust and concretise the orientations of the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
To date, the 14th National Party Congress has received 925 congratulatory messages and letters from political parties, international organisations, political and friendship organisations, people’s organisations and localities worldwide, as well as from Vietnamese associations overseas.
Briefing his guest on Việt Nam’s situation, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn noted that after 40 years of Đổi mới (renewal), the country has achieved significant and comprehensive accomplishments across various fields.
President of the European Council António Costa expressed his confidence that, building on a solid foundation, the newly upgraded partnership, strong political commitment from leaders and the support of the two sides' people, the Việt Nam–EU relations will continue to grow robustly.