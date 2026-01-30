Ten Politburo members assigned to join Secretariat

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Friday (January 30) assigned 10 members of the 14th-tenure Politburo to join the 14th-tenure Secretariat.

Ten assigned officials are:

Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission. Trần Cẩm Tú, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies. Lê Minh Hưng, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission. Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee. Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army. Trịnh Văn Quyết, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation. Lê Minh Trí, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs. Phạm Gia Túc, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office. Trần Sỹ Thanh, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission. Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies.

At the first plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee last week, the Party Central Committee elected Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng to the 14th-tenure Secretariat.

The 14th-tenure Secretariat comprises 13 members, including 10 Politburo members assigned by the Politburo and three members elected by the Party Central Committee.

According to the Party Charter, the Secretariat is in charge of the Party’s day-to-day work, including guiding Party building and mass mobilisation, inspecting and supervising the implementation of Party resolutions and directives on socio-economic affairs, national defence, security and foreign affairs.

It has been assigned to make decision on certain organisational and personnel matters and other issues as assigned by the Party Central Committee. — VNS