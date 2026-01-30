NA Chairman presents gifts to policy beneficiary families in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Friday paid a visit, extended Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings, and presented gifts to social policy beneficiary families in Bình Thủy Ward, Cần Thơ City.

The visit took place amid a buoyant atmosphere celebrating the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, marking the 96th anniversary of the Party’s founding, and in preparation for the upcoming Tết.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, Mẫn conveyed his best wishes for good health, happiness, and a joyful, prosperous new year to the leadership of the city, policy families, and local residents.

He said despite ongoing challenges, the city and the ward have continued to meet socio-economic development requirements.

In 2025, the city recorded GRDP growth of 7.23 per cent, while state budget revenue reached VNĐ25.877 trillion (US$998 million), meeting and exceeding assigned targets.

The ward was established under a resolution of the National Assembly Standing Committee and officially began operations on July 1, 2025.

Since then, the city’s administrative apparatus in general and the ward in particular have operated smoothly, delivering services to the public and achieving positive results.

These achievements have contributed to the fulfilment of national socio-economic targets, he said.

On the occasion, Mẫn also urged the ward’s Party Committee to promptly implement the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and develop concrete action programmes to translate the resolution into practice.

He also called on the ward to make thorough preparations for the successful organisation of elections to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term, ensuring the selection of capable and deserving representatives.

Noting that the Politburo has designated 2026 as a year to enhance the quality of grassroots-level officials, Mẫn stressed that the city in general and the ward in particular must place sustained emphasis on comprehensive training and development of cadres, treating this as a core task.

He further underlined that to achieve double-digit economic growth in 2026, the city and its wards and communes must demonstrate stronger determination and more decisive action in implementing socio-economic targets.

He also requested that Party Committees and authorities in the ward thoroughly grasp and effectively implement Directive No. 55-CT/TW of the Secretariat, while ensuring favourable conditions for all residents to enjoy the Tết so that every household can celebrate Tết in full. — VNS