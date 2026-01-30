Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Scholars hail Party Congress

January 30, 2026 - 17:19
The 14th National Party Congress marked a huge milestone in the development of Việt Nam. International observers say the country can be seen as a global success story.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Ten Politburo members assigned to join Secretariat

At the first plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee last week, the Party Central Committee elected Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng to the 14th-tenure Secretariat.
Politics & Law

A new course ahead

The National Party Congress has concluded, setting clear priorities and ambitions that will shape Việt Nam’s next phase of development.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Australia step up naval cooperation

2026 will be an important milestone opening up many opportunities for cooperation between the two defence ministries in general and between the two navies in particular, thereby contributing to the continued development of effective and substantive bilateral relations

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom