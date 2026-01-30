Scholars hail Party Congress

The special envoy stressed that the CPC Central Committee and Party General Secretary and President Xi support the CPV Central Committee, led by General Secretary Tô Lâm, in guiding the Vietnamese people to successfully implement the Resolution of the Congress and build socialism suited to Việt Nam's conditions.
At the first plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee last week, the Party Central Committee elected Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng to the 14th-tenure Secretariat.
Sharing with the special envoy the important outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm underscored that its success marked a turning point and a particularly important milestone determining Việt Nam’s future development in the new era.
2026 will be an important milestone opening up many opportunities for cooperation between the two defence ministries in general and between the two navies in particular, thereby contributing to the continued development of effective and substantive bilateral relations
President Lương Cường inquired about the lives and employment of the relatives of the late leaders, and extended his best wishes for health, happiness and continued contributions to the Fatherland and the people, while encouraging them to uphold the tradition of revolutionary families.
On this occasion, the two sides issued a joint statement on the elevation of Việt Nam-EU relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underscoring that the new partnership will advance ties to a new level bilaterally, regionally and multilaterally.