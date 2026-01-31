Foreign Minister holds phone talks with Venezuelan counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung held phone talks with Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yván Gil Pinto on January 30 evening.

On behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Trung expressed sincere thanks to leaders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) for their messages congratulating the success of the 14th National Party Congress. He also conveyed thanks to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and PSUV Secretary General Diosdado Cabello for their separate congratulations to General Secretary Tô Lâm on his re-election for a new term.

During the call, Trung updated his counterpart on the key outcomes of the 14th congress and stressed that Việt Nam continues to closely monitor situation in Venezuela while sharing the challenges confronting its people.

He reaffirmed the Vietnamese Party, State, and people’s stance on valuing the traditional friendship and solidarity with the PSUV, the Government, and people of Venezuela.

Việt Nam seeks to further consolidate and deepen the traditional bilateral relationship, making it more substantive and effective, he said.

Gil, for his part, congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the 14th Party Congress and conveyed greetings from Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and PSUV Secretary General Diosdado Cabello to General Secretary Lâm and the CPV’s leaders elected by the Congress.

The Venezuelan minister voiced admiration for Việt Nam’s major socio-economic achievements and its growing global stature and prestige throughout the Đổi mới (renewal) process.

The Venezuelan Government and the PSUV attach great importance to solidarity and cooperation with Việt Nam, he said, wishing to further tighten and expand bilateral ties within the framework of their Comprehensive Partnership in the new context.

The two ministers shared views on recent developments in their respective parties and countries. They agreed to resume and effectively maintain bilateral cooperation mechanisms, beginning with the fourth meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee and political consultations between the two foreign ministries.

Both sides vowed to jointly review existing agreements and joint projects, while exploring potential initiatives and projects aligned with each side’s strengths and needs, with a view to building a new bilateral agenda that contributes to advancing the Comprehensive Partnership for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in their respective regions and the world. — VNA/VNS