Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman presents gifts to policy beneficiaries in Đồng Tháp Province

January 31, 2026 - 14:37
During a visit to Đồng Tháp, the National Assembly chairman urged local authorities to swiftly implement the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and prepare for the 2026–2031 National Assembly elections.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn presents gifts to policy beneficiaries and disadvantaged people in Ba Sao Commune, Đồng Tháp Province, on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG THÁP — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Saturday presented gifts to policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged people, and officers and soldiers of the armed forces in Ba Sao Commune, Đồng Tháp Province, on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3) and Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday.

The leader lauded Đồng Tháp Province and Ba Sao Commune for their contributions to the country’s achievements in 2025.

Noting that tasks in 2026 will be demanding, including the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, NA Chairman Mẫn urged Đồng Tháp Province and Ba Sao Commune to swiftly roll out the Resolution through concrete action programmes closely aligned with local realities. He also urged the locality to draw up plans to ensure the double-digit growth target.

Emphasising preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term on March 15 as a key political task, the chief legislator said communications, voter registration, and election organisation must be carried out rigorously and democratically.

He also called for stepped-up efforts to safeguard political security and social order, remain vigilant against hostile schemes, and ensure the election is conducted safely and successfully.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn presents gifts to local police officers. — VNA/VNS Photo

NA Chairman Mẫn urged Đồng Tháp Province and Ba Sao Commune to focus on building, nurturing and training a contingent of officials with both integrity and capability.

He said that to accelerate administrative reform and create a more enabling environment for businesses and residents, officials must be dynamic, innovative and willing to think boldly, act decisively and take responsibility.

He also stressed the need to mobilise resources to ensure Tết care for policy beneficiaries and disadvantaged residents, so that the holiday reaches every household and every person.

On the occasion, the NA Chairman witnessed leaders of Vietcombank present a symbolic cheque worth VNĐ3 billion (US$120,000) in support of the construction of STEM practice facilities at Tiền Giang High School for the Gifted in Đồng Tháp. — VNA/VNS

