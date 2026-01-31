NA Chairman urges accurate voter lists tailored to Đồng Tháp’s characteristics

ĐỒNG THÁP — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on January 31 stressed the importance of compiling and publicly posting voter lists in a manner that is “accurate, complete, with no omissions or confusion,” and in line with Đồng Tháp Province’s distinctive geographical and social conditions.

Chairman Mẫn, who is also President of the National Election Council, led a delegation to inspect preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term in the southern province of Đồng Tháp.

The delegation acknowledged and highly valued the province’s serious and timely implementation of the Politburo’s Directive No. 46-CT/TW on leadership over the elections, as well as legal regulations and guidance from central authorities.

Đồng Tháp has rolled out preparations in a synchronous and unified manner, with early engagement and close coordination among Party committees, local administrations, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committees, mass organisations, and the provincial delegation of NA deputies.

The standing boards of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front committees of the province as well as its communes and wards have organised the first round of consultative conferences on schedule, ensuring compliance with procedures, structure and representation in the nomination of candidates.

The province has also promptly implemented guidance on introducing commune-level military commanders who are professional officers as candidates for commune-level people’s councils. Female candidate ratios have met requirements, and preparations for the second round of consultations have been carried out proactively.

Commending Đồng Tháp’s thorough and methodical preparations, Chairman Mẫn urged the province to continue closely following Directive 46, the National Election Council’s guidance on candidate selection and voter registration, and the key directions delivered by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at the national conference on election preparations held on November 15, 2025.

He emphasised that the elections must be democratic, lawful, safe and economical, selecting deputies with both integrity and competence who are worthy of representing the people’s will and aspirations.

Regarding key tasks ahead, the NA Chairman requested the provincial election committee to continue reviewing, updating and publicly posting voter lists to safeguard citizens’ voting rights, especially those working or studying away from home, persons with disabilities, and elderly voters. Special attention should be paid to areas with specific characteristics such as industrial zones, border areas and localities with large numbers of freelance workers.

He stressed that the publication of candidate lists and biographies must be scientific, complete and accurate, warning that even minor errors in voter lists could become major issues if not handled carefully, given Đồng Tháp’s border areas, dense canal systems, river islets and mobile labour force.

Chairman Mẫn also called on the province to actively monitor public opinion, promptly address petitions and complaints related to the elections in accordance with regulations, prevent the emergence of hot spots, and ensure political security and social order.

He further underlined the need to intensify information and communications work before, during and after the elections, diversify outreach methods suitable to different voter groups and regions, introduce candidates’ action programmes, raise voter awareness and responsibility, and proactively counter false and distorted information.

Earlier the same day, while inspecting a polling station in Ba Sao Commune, Chairman Mẫn affirmed that local preparations complied with regulations and urged continued careful voter classification to fully guarantee citizens’ electoral rights. — VNA/VNS