Party chief urges determined action to drive Điện Biên’s sustainable growth

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm held a working session with Điện Biên Province's Party Committee to review progress in fulfilling political tasks, which virtually linked with 45 communes and wards on January 31.

General Secretary Lâm stressed that the working session aims to ensure a thorough understanding of the 14th National Party Congress’s directives, review the local development, and further clarify strategic choices and appropriate development directions.

He called on Điện Biên to strengthen the capabilities of commune-level officials, ensuring they possess strong qualifications, proficiency in applying sci-tech and innovation, and a high degree of enthusiasm and responsibility.

The transition to the two-tier local administration model, he stressed, must continue with seriousness so that citizens can tangibly experience a local administration that is closer to the people, more responsive to their needs, and more effective in resolving their concerns.

Điện Biên should develop transport and digital infrastructure, technology, and data system, he said, stressing the need to strengthen effective management and oversight of national target programmes to deliver direct benefits to residents.

At the same time, it should deepen linkages with enterprises, expand local job opportunities, accelerate the rollout of Resolution 68, and foster private sector development.

On workforce upskilling, he urged Điện Biên to proactively elevate the quality of education-training, especially by aligning workforce development with local priorities. It should also help residents escape poverty, effectively carry out social policies; and assist households and ethnic minority communities in improving productivity and quality of production and trade.

Regarding national defence - security and diplomacy, the General Secretary noted the importance of safeguarding the borderline to enable development, while building a streamlined and effective Party organisation and political system that dares to think, act, and take responsibility, with an emphasis on execution capacity tied to clear accountability and measurable results.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm and his delegation witnessed the signing and exchange of a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation between local leaders and Sun Group. They also presented Lunar New Year gifts to several policy beneficiary families, those with meritorious service, and disadvantaged households.

Last year, Điện Biên reduced its poverty rate to 17.78 per cent, a decline of 3.51 percentage points from the previous year.

Agricultural production continued its shift toward higher-value models, with expanded cultivation of industrial crops. Tourism emerged as a standout performer, attracting more than 1.45 million visitors.

National defence and security were steadfastly maintained, while political security, social order and public safety remained generally stable. — VNA/VNS