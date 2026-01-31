Deputy PM concludes working visit to Switzerland

GENEVA — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình paid a working visit to Switzerland from January 28 to 30.

During the visit, Bình paid courtesy calls on Swiss President Guy Parmelin and President of the National Council of Switzerland Pierre-Andre Page.

He also held working sessions with leaders of the Swiss National Bank, UBS Group, Sygnum Bank, and Safra Sarasin Bank, and representatives of the Swiss Business Federation, Switzerland Global Enterprise, and Swissmem – the leading association for both SMEs and major corporations in the Swiss technology industry.

At the meetings, Swiss leaders, business associations and enterprises highly appreciated the visit, noting that it took place at a meaningful time as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026. Both sides agreed that Việt Nam–Switzerland relations have developed positively across many fields, especially since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in early 2025 during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visit to Switzerland.

Deputy PM Bình briefed the Swiss leaders on major outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, reaffirming Việt Nam’s consistent policy of valuing and strengthening friendship and cooperation with Switzerland. On this occasion, he conveyed invitations for official visits to Việt Nam from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường to President Guy Parmelin, and from National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to President Pierre-Andre Page.

The two sides discussed specific measures to bring bilateral relations into a more effective and substantive new phase, particularly through enhanced exchanges of delegations at all levels.

They stressed effective implementation of the Comprehensive Partnership framework to generate fresh momentum for cooperation in trade, investment and finance, and welcomed Switzerland’s consideration of establishing a parliamentary friendship group with Việt Nam.

Việt Nam will closely coordinate with Switzerland and other members of the European Free Trade Association to conclude a free trade agreement in 2026, meeting expectations of businesses in both countries and creating new drivers for bilateral economic cooperation, he said.

Representatives of the Swiss National Bank and Swiss enterprises expressed strong impressions of Việt Nam’s development goals, including its ambition for double-digit growth set by the 14th National Party Congress. They congratulated Việt Nam on emerging as an attractive destination for Swiss and international investors.

They also noted that Việt Nam’s establishment of an international financial centre would further enhance its appeal to global investors.

Leaders of Sygnum Bank, the world’s first digital asset bank founded in 2018, shared experience in building regulatory frameworks and infrastructure for digital banking ecosystems, and affirmed their continued interest in investment opportunities in Việt Nam.

Deputy PM Bình stressed that developing an international financial centre is a strategic step to attract long-term capital, advanced technologies and deepen Việt Nam’s integration into global financial value chains.

He also outlined Việt Nam’s policies on developing the digital asset market and efforts to soon operationalise the international financial centre in HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

Following Switzerland, Bình will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan from January 31 to February 3. — VNA/VNS