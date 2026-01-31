Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party leader to pay state visit to Cambodia: Foreign Ministry

January 31, 2026 - 20:34
The Foreign Ministry’ reports that the Party General Secretary Tô Lâm will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Cambodia for a state visit.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Cambodia for a state visit at the invitation of Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, according to the Foreign Ministry’s communiqué released on Saturday.

At the invitation of President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, General Secretary Lâm will also co-chair a high-level meeting between the CPV Central Committee’s Politburo and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, and co-chair a meeting of the three Party chiefs of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, in Cambodia on February 6. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party General Secretary holds phone talks with RoK President

The two leaders agreed to further consolidate political trust as a firm foundation for strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through enhanced high-level and all-level exchanges, expanded defence and security cooperation, and the implementation of defence industry and military trade projects.
Politics & Law

Scholars hail Party Congress

The 14th National Party Congress marked a huge milestone in the development of Việt Nam. International observers say the country can be seen as a global success story.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom