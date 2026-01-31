Party leader to pay state visit to Cambodia: Foreign Ministry

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Cambodia for a state visit at the invitation of Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, according to the Foreign Ministry’s communiqué released on Saturday.

At the invitation of President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, General Secretary Lâm will also co-chair a high-level meeting between the CPV Central Committee’s Politburo and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, and co-chair a meeting of the three Party chiefs of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, in Cambodia on February 6. — VNA/VNS