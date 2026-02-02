Việt Nam voices profound concern over US tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Monday has expressed its concerns over the United States’ decision to impose additional tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba.

Responding on February 2 to a reporter’s question about Washington’s January 29 announcement, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said Việt Nam was “deeply concerned” about the new US measure, warning that it will have "a serious impact on Cuba’s economic and social activities as well as the lives of the Cuban people."

She reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for resolutions adopted over many years by the United Nations General Assembly, which call on the United States to immediately lift its unilateral blockade and embargo against Cuba, and to take steps towards dialogue and improving relations with Havana.

“Once again, Việt Nam strongly reaffirms its solidarity and traditional friendship with the brotherly Cuban people,” she added.

Việt Nam and Cuba has enjoyed six decades of close relationship marked by exemplary international solidarity since the two officially established diplomatic relations on December 2, 1960.

Việt Nam has repeatedly voiced support for UN General Assembly resolutions calling on the US to end its damaging blockade and embargo against Cuba.

During a phone call last week with Cuban First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, following the conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, General Secretary Tô Lâm stressed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its special, exemplary friendship with Cuba. — VNS