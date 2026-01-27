Vietnamese, Cuban Party leaders holds phone talks

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm held phone talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel late Monday evening.

The Cuban leader congratulated the CPV on the successful organisation of its 14th National Party Congress, and extended congratulations to the newly elected Party Central Committee, Politburo, and General Secretary Lâm on their election to key leadership positions for the new term.

He praised the historic achievements of the CPV over 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), noting that these accomplishments have not only laid a solid foundation for Việt Nam’s entry into a new era of development, but also offer valuable lessons for Cuba’s ongoing economic reforms.

Diaz-Canel commended the leadership, vision, and steadfastness of the CPV, led by General Secretary Lâm, and expressed confidence that Việt Nam will steadily advance and successfully achieve its development goals for 2030 and 2045.

On behalf of the Party and people of Việt Nam, General Secretary Lam expressed sincere thanks to First Secretary and President Díaz-Canel and Party and State leaders of Cuba for their close attention to the CPV’s major political event, as well as for their warm and heartfelt congratulations extended to the Party and people of Việt Nam, and himself personally.

The Vietnamese Party chief affirmed that the 14th National Party Congress was a great success, fulfilling its historic mission.

The Congress reviewed the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, assessed 40 years of Đổi Mới and the implementation of the Party Platform and socio-economic development strategies. It also set out objectives, orientations, and key tasks for the next five years, and made strategic decisions of long-term significance for Việt Nam's future in the new era of development.

He emphasised that, based on persistently pursuing the goals of national independence and socialism under the leadership of the CPV, the Congress reaffirmed a people-centered approach, recognising the people as the subject, goal, and resource of development.

For the first time, the Congress supplemented the theory underpinning the renewal policy as a key ideological pillar, along with continuing persevering with Marxism–Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh Thought. It also identified the establishment of a new growth model based on the knowledge-based economy, digital economy, green economy, and circular economy, while fully promoting the roles of all economic sectors.

The Congress placed special emphasis on strengthening Party building and rectification, and on developing a clean, strong, streamlined, effective, and efficient political system. In terms of external relations, it affirmed that diplomacy and international integration, closely linked with national defence and security, are key and regular tasks, while consistently pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

He reaffirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its special and exemplary friendship with Cuba, and stands ready to do everything possible to further consolidate traditional solidarity and expand bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries’ people, as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in their respective regions and the world.

Việt Nam is also willing to share its experience in Đổi mới and socialist construction with Cuba.

The Cuban leader stressed that the Cuban Party, State, and people give top priority to relations with Việt Nam, and are determined to further strengthen and deepen comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, building on the precious legacy and close solidarity nurtured by Leader Fidel Castro and President Hồ Chí Minh.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the positive progress in bilateral relations across multiple fields and the effective implementation of high-level agreements.

They agreed to instruct relevant ministries and agencies of both sides to closely coordinate in fully and effectively implementing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, plans, and programmes across all channels, levels, and sectors, thereby promoting the Việt Nam–Cuba relationship toward more substantive and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS