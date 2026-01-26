Vietnamese Party leader welcomes New Azerbaijan Party delegation

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Monday received a delegation of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) led by its Deputy Chairman and head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov, who came to offer congratulations on the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

Budagov conveyed congratulations from Azerbaijani President and YAP Chairman Ilham Aliyev, as well as the YAP leadership, to the CPV on the successful 14th National Congress and to General Secretary Lâm on his re-election to this post. He said this reflects the Vietnamese people’s absolute trust in the leadership and policies of the CPV, as well as in the immense contributions by the General Secretary.

He expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's fast development in recent years, especially its high growth rate that is among the world’s fastest and its people’s continuously improved living standards.

The YAP official said he believes that under the CPV’s clear-sighted leadership, Việt Nam will successfully implement the policies and guidelines adopted by the congress, achieve the impressive goals set, elevate the country's stature, and establish Việt Nam as a leading developed country in the region and an important one in the world.

Highlighting the paramount importance of his host’s state visit to Azerbaijan in May 2025, he said the trip heralded a new phase for the strong development of the traditional friendship and Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Budagov emphasised the YAP’s consistent support for the enhancement of Việt Nam – Azerbaijan relations in all fields and through various channels, and that Azerbaijani authorities will exert efforts to work with the Vietnamese side to implement the agreements reached between their top leaders in May 2025.

For his part, General Secretary Lâm thanked the leaders of the YAP and Azerbaijan for their warm sentiments towards and best wishes for the Vietnamese people, the CPV, and himself personally. He also informed Budagov and the delegation about the main outcomes of the 14th National Congress, noting that the event not only set goals, orientations, tasks, and measures for the next five years but also made decisions on strategic issues for the future and destiny of Vietnam in the new era of development.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and resilience, considering foreign affairs as a crucial and regular task alongside national defence and security safeguarding.

Carrying out this task, Việt Nam always values and wishes to develop relations with traditional friends and strategic partners, including Azerbaijan, the CPV leader stated.

Both host and guest reviewed important milestones in the two countries’ relations, including President Hồ Chí Minh's visit to Azerbaijan in 1959, late Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev’s trip to Việt Nam in 1983, and mutual visits by high-ranking leaders of the two countries.

They agreed to support the Governments, ministries, agencies, and localities of both countries in establishing cooperation mechanisms, elevating relations in traditional areas such as economy – trade, energy – oil and gas, education – training, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, and expanding ties to new areas such as science – technology, green economy, and digital economy.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm asked Budagov to convey his greetings, thanks, and invitation to Azerbaijani President and YAP Chairman Ilham Aliyev to visit Việt Nam in the near future. — VNA/VNS