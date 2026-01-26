Vietnamese Party leader seeks to elevate Việt Nam-China's political trust to guide comprehensive cooperation

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm held telephone talks on Monday with Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China.

Lâm said he was pleased to speak with Xi shortly after the successful conclusion of Việt Nam's 14th National Party Congress. On behalf of the CPV Central Committee, he thanked the CPC Central Committee for sending congratulatory messages early to the congress and expressed appreciation for his congratulatory letter following Lâm’s re-election as Party chief.

On behalf of the Party, State and people of China, Xi again congratulated the CPV’s 14th National Congress on its success and Lâm on his election as General Secretary of the new CPV Central Committee.

Xi voiced confidence that, under the firm leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by Lâm, Việt Nam would successfully implement the congress’s resolution and realise the two centenary goals marking the founding of the Party and the nation.

Sharing key outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, Lâm said that the congress had fulfilled a major historic responsibility by reviewing Việt Nam's revolutionary practice after 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), setting out major goals and directions not only for the next five years, but also strategic orientations for the country’s future in a new era of development. Việt Nam is determined to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy nation, steadily advancing towards socialism.

He underlined Việt Nam's unwavering commitment to national independence and socialism, a people-centred development approach, a new growth model and an independent, self-reliant foreign policy of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, alongside diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

Congratulating China on its important development achievements under the CPC Central Committee with Xi as the core, Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam's adherence to the One China policy, held in high regard China’s role as a responsible major country for regional and global peace and development, and voiced support for China’s initiatives on development, security, civilisation and global governance.

Lâm confirmed that Việt Nam would continue to prioritise developing relations with China, emphasising that Việt Nam–China ties should continue to serve as a stable, long-term pillar with deep strategic links. He said the Vietnamese Party and State would stand ready to work closely with their Chinese counterparts to further tighten bonds between the two socialist neighbours under Party leadership, accompanying and supporting each other in realising the development visions set by both Parties and countries.

He proposed elevating political trust to guide comprehensive cooperation, maintaining frequent and flexible high-level exchanges and strengthening the pillar roles of diplomacy, defence and public security. He also called for breakthroughs in practical cooperation, urging expanded imports – especially of Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products – as well as prioritisation of railway cooperation, enhanced high-quality investment tied to technology transfer and workforce training, and making science and technology cooperation a new highlight.

Việt Nam's top leader also underscored the importance of fostering people-to-people ties and tourism cooperation.

Xi said China was ready to work with Việt Nam to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and raise the building of a China–Việt Nam community with a shared future of strategic significance to a new level, following the 'six mores' orientation.

China's top leader agreed with Lâm’s assessments of regional and international developments and the proposed measures to advance bilateral ties, confirming China’s readiness to step up high-level exchanges, share experience in Party building and national governance, and effectively operate cooperation mechanisms, including the bilateral steering committee and cooperation in diplomacy, defence and public security.

Xi added that China was willing to import high-quality Vietnamese agricultural products and would continue encouraging Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Việt Nam.

Noting positive progress in railway cooperation, Xi said China was prepared to enhance exchanges through the China–Việt Nam joint railway cooperation committee to deliver tangible outcomes. To strengthen the social foundations of bilateral friendship, he proposed boosting youth exchanges, local-level cooperation and media collaboration, and said China was ready to support Việt Nam in building the CPV Museum.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral forums and to better manage and control differences.

As the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026 approaches, the two Party leaders exchanged New Year greetings for the Parties, States and peoples of both countries, wishing for greater achievements in socialist construction, prosperity and wellbeing for their peoples, and healthy, stable development of Party-to-Party and state-to-state relations. — VNS