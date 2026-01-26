EU eyes new era with Việt Nam during European Council president's visit

HÀ NỘI — The European Union is poised to open a new chapter in its relations with Việt Nam, as President of the European Council António Costa prepares to visit Hà Nội later this week, where he is expected to upgrade bilateral ties to the highest level.

EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier made the remarks on Monday during a briefing with local media ahead of the trip, describing the visit as a strong political signal at a time of heightened global uncertainty.

He said the choice of Việt Nam as one of Costa’s early destinations – following a stop in India, where the two sides also concluded a free trade deal – underscored the EU’s determination to reinforce partnerships with like-minded countries that support open trade, respect for international law and a rules-based multilateral system.

“This is a very symbolic visit at a moment when the geopolitical situation is quite critical,” the ambassador said, noting that the EU is seeking to deepen ties not only with Việt Nam and India, but also with other partners including Mercosur.

The visit also carries significance on the Vietnamese side. Việt Nam is hosting the EC president just days after the conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, making him the first major international leader to visit the country in the new political cycle, just after Laos' top leader, according to the ambassador.

The timing reflects how far bilateral relations have come over the past 35 years – from early humanitarian cooperation in the 1990s to what is now one of the EU’s deepest and broadest partnerships in Southeast Asia.

“Today, Việt Nam is the country with which we have the largest number of bilateral agreements in the region,” the ambassador said, pointing to cooperation spanning trade, sustainable development, innovation, governance, security and people-to-people exchanges.

Against this backdrop, the two sides are now aiming to upgrade their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in a move that is both symbolic and practical.

If realised, Việt Nam would become the first Southeast Asian country to hold such a level of partnership with the EU, making relations between the two sides a "frontrunner in ASEAN and a model for others to follow," Guerrier said.

The upgrade is a "strong signal and a symbol of the level we have reached in our partnership," he noted, adding that it aims to "create a stronger framework with concrete new areas of cooperation that matter to both sides, their peoples and their economies."

Trade remains the first pillar of the relationship, acording to the EU diplomat. The EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement has boosted bilateral trade by over 40 per cent in the five years since it entered into force and both sides want to go further at a time when global trade is increasingly under strain.

The green transition is the second key pillar. The EU is stepping up coordination with Vietnamese authorities, particularly the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as Việt Nam accelerates the rollout of renewable energy to strengthen its energy security and independence.

Peace and security form the third pillar. The EU has already worked closely with Việt Nam on peacekeeping, including training Vietnamese personnel who have been deployed to EU missions in Africa. Future cooperation is expected to expand into areas like maritime security and crisis management, including in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), as well as broader efforts to uphold international law and global stability.

Beyond these established pillars, the EU ambassador said the upgraded partnership would place greater emphasis on new areas, including digital transformation, innovation and skills development. Science and technology, research, education and people-to-people exchanges are expected to feature prominently, with particular focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital value chains and critical raw materials.

“Thirty-five years ago, we started small with solidarity,” Guerrier said. “Now our partnership is maturing into one that is fit for a new era – an era where we work together for a future that is greener, more innovative, more secure and safer for both sides.”

Per the draft agenda, the EC president's visit – which comes on the back of the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam–EU diplomatic relations – will include talks with State President Lương Cường, as well as meetings with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Costa is also set to visit Hà Nội's Metro Line 3 (Nhổn–Hà Nội Station), funded in large part by the European Investment Bank.

Ahead of the visit, Costa noted the EU's commitment to "strengthening and deepening its ties with Việt Nam, building on shared values and mutual goals." — VNS