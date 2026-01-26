EC President’s visit marks key moment for Việt Nam–EU relations: diplomat

BRUSSELS — The upcoming official visit to Việt Nam by President of the European Council (EC) António Costa holds great significance for the Việt Nam–European Union relations, particularly as it follows the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), according to Vietnamese ambassador to Belgium and Head of Việt Nam’s Mission to the EU Nguyễn Văn Thảo.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Belgium, Thảo noted that the visit reflected the EU’s recognition and appreciation of Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, while affirming the country’s growing stature and credibility in the international arena, particularly as a key partner of EU in the Asia–Pacific region.

Costa had shown strong personal interest in Việt Nam, reflected in his direct phone call with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), as well as his congratulatory message to Vietnamese leaders on the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2025), Thảo noted.

According to the diplomat, the visit goes beyond protocol, providing an opportunity for leaders of the two sides to hold in-depth discussions on concrete and practical cooperation programmes, with a view to elevating Việt Nam–EU relations to higher levels, in line with the two sides’ potential and development demands amid mounting regional and global challenges.

Looking back on 35 years of diplomatic ties since 1990, despite the relatively short timeframe, Việt Nam–EU relations have recorded substantial progress thanks to strong commitment from both sides. Cooperation has expanded across politics, economy, culture, society and people-to-people exchanges, underpinned by regular high-level engagements in both bilateral and multilateral settings.

Việt Nam–EU trade and investment cooperation has delivered strong results, with Việt Nam emerging as the EU’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Việt Nam is also one of only four Asian economies – alongside Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore – to have concluded a free trade agreement with the EU, and stands out within ASEAN for having the most extensive and comprehensive cooperation mechanisms with the bloc.

Beyond trade and investment, Việt Nam and the EU have established key cooperation frameworks on climate change, notably the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the G7 and the EU. The EU has also demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as pledged at COP26.

Cooperation in culture, society, and human resource development has also recorded practical outcomes, particularly in people-to-people exchanges, cultural collaboration, and education and training between Việt Nam and 27 EU member states. Many successful programmes have been carried out between Vietnamese universities and research institutes and their EU counterparts.

Việt Nam–EU cooperation holds significant potential, especially in key areas like trade and investment, according to Thảo. With a GDP of nearly US$20 trillion and a population of around 450 million, the EU offers strong demand for Việt Nam’s competitive products, while EU investment in Việt Nam still has room to grow, particularly in high-tech and innovation-driven sectors.

He highlighted science-technology and innovation as other pillars of the Việt Nam–EU cooperation, noting that the EU excels in both fundamental and applied research, and that strengthening collaboration in this field aligns with Việt Nam’s development demands while supporting the effective implementation of Resolution No 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The diplomat expressed his belief that this visit, together with the agreements expected to be signed, would give new momentum to Việt Nam–EU cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

In addition, Thảo also spotlighted cooperation in environmental protection, water security, and cultural preservation as key pillars. He stressed that strengthening cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections would not only build a sustainable foundation for political and economic ties but also promote tourism and mutual understanding between Việt Nam and the EU. — VNA/VNS