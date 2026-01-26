Nuclear power projects crucial for national energy security: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday said that the Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Plant is a major, strategic project that will help ensure national energy security.

He was chairing a Government meeting to review and approve reports on nuclear power projects.

The Ninh Thuận nuclear power project was approved in principle by the 12th-tenure National Assembly in 2009, but it was suspended in 2016 due to concerns over financial feasibility and safety.

In 2024, the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly reviewed the matter and agreed to restart the project in response to the country’s new development requirements.

On August 20, 2025, the Politburo issued Resolution 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security to 2030, which highlighted the urgency of implementing nuclear power projects.

The PM then made a decision to establish a steering committee for nuclear power plant construction, tasked with addressing inter-sectoral issues in nuclear power plant projects.

At the meeting on Monday, reports showed that institutional frameworks have been largely completed, while land clearance and worker training have been initiated.

Negotiations have also been conducted with Russian partners for the construction of Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant. The two sides have reached consensus on the entire draft cooperation agreement for the plant’s construction.

As for the Ninh Thuận 2 project, Japanese partners have indicated their readiness to cooperate in the construction process, with operation planned to begin after 2040.

At the meeting, the PM commended ministries, sectors and agencies for their efforts to implement the assigned tasks and for their work negotiating with partners.

Emphasising the importance of the nuclear power projects, the Government leader instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to coordinate and finalise a comprehensive draft report to the Government Party Committee.

The MoIT was also tasked with submitting the draft agreement between Việt Nam and Russia, along with proposals and recommendations to higher authorities for consideration, and preparing draft resolutions to be issued by relevant agencies.

Chính stressed that reports should be comprehensive but concise, clearly outlining the project’s implementation process and the course and outcomes of negotiations with partners.

To optimise project efficiency, they must also include the core provisions of the agreement that have been thoroughly discussed and which are of particular interest to both sides, such as legal stability, scope and subjects, taxes and fees and administrative procedures and processes.

Deputy PM Bùi Thanh Sơn has been assigned to oversee the matter, while the MoIT was instructed to lead, sign relevant documents and coordinate with other units to complete the reports by January 27 for submission to higher authorities. — VNS