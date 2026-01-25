Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Former South Korean PM passes away during Việt Nam's trip, foreign ministry confirms

January 25, 2026 - 21:45
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and other Vietnamese leaders have sent their condolences and deepest sympathies to the Government of South Korea and the family of the late former PM Lee Hae Chan.
Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan is seen at his inauguration ceremony in this June 2004 file photo. — YONHAP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae Chan has passed away in HCM City after a serious illness, according to a statement released late Sunday from the spokesperson of Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng.

“Immediately after receiving the information, over the past several days the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closely coordinated with the HCM City People’s Committee and relevant agencies to ensure the best possible medical treatment for Mr Lee Hae Chan in HCM City," Hằng responded to media queries following reports from South Korea earlier in the day.

However, due to a serious illness, Lee has passed away, Hằng noted.

According to the spokesperson, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and other Vietnamese leaders have sent their condolences and deepest sympathies to the Government of South Korea and the family of the late former PM Lee Hae Chan.

Lee, 73, who was serving as a senior vice president of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), died at a hospital in HCM City at around 2:48pm (local time) after suffering cardiac arrest, South Korea's news agency Yonhap quoted PUAC sources.

He had reported flu-like symptoms before travelling to Việt Nam on Thursday and was preparing to return to South Korea on Friday after his condition worsened. Lee was taken to an emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath while waiting for his return flight at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

He reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during the transfer to hospital and again after arrival. Although he underwent a stent insertion procedure, Lee later died. — VNS

Vietnam - Republic of Korea diplomatic relations Vietnam RoK

