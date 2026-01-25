Party chief urges promoting image of “new Việt Nam”

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary Tô Lâm on Sunday held a meeting in Hà Nội with Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of representative missions abroad who returned home to attend the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), during which he highlighted the importance of promoting the image of a “new Việt Nam” – a responsible, proactive, and constructive member of the international community.

He described this as a notable new dimension of the CPV's 14th National Congress, with Việt Nam not only receiving support but also actively contributing to and staying ready to take the lead in sectors and to engage in addressing global matters such as sustainable development, non-traditional security, peacekeeping, disaster relief, and international humanitarian assistance, while upholding multilateralism and international law.

Appreciating the active and substantive contributions of the ambassadors and heads of missions to the drafting of Congress documents, as well as their efforts in disseminating information about the Congress in host countries, General Secretary Lâm underscored that, in the context of profound and rapid changes in the international and regional environment, foreign affairs and international integration have been identified – alongside national defence and security – as a “key and permanent task” of the CPV and the State.

The Congress stresses the imperative of strategic autonomy and resilience as the foundation for deeper international integration without dependence, and for enhanced international cooperation while firmly safeguarding independence, sovereignty, and national and ethnic interests.

It also reaffirms the goal of advancing Việt Nam’s foreign relations in the new era in a manner commensurate with the country’s historical stature, cultural identity, and international standing, clearly reflecting a renewed mindset, strong will, and fresh aspirations of the Vietnamese nation after 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal).

Calling on the ambassadors and heads of representative missions to uphold the highest national interests, the General Secretary urged them to thoroughly embrace a spirit of dedication, integrity, creativity, and readiness to think big, act bold, and pursue breakthroughs. At the same time, he emphasised the importance of discipline, responsibility, exemplary conduct, and tangible results.

The Party leader requested that Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions closely adhere to the foreign policy orientations of the 14th National Party Congress and the directives of the Party's Politburo and the Secretariat. He noted that a new Politburo resolution on implementing the foreign policy guideline of the Congress is also expected to be issued soon.

He further emphasised the pioneering role of ambassadors and heads of missions in monitoring, analysing, and forecasting developments in host countries and globally. Beyond tracking external trends, they must gain deep insights into domestic dynamics and policy drivers of partner countries in order to proactively advise on addressing emerging challenges at an early stage, and seize opportunities to promote substantive cooperation.

Economic diplomacy and science-and-technology diplomacy should be given top priority, the General Secretary stressed, urging diplomatic missions to act more proactively to help expand markets, facilitate technology transfer, promote innovation cooperation and digital transformation, and directly contribute to the implementation of strategic technologies and large-scale projects with significant socio-economic impact.

He reaffirmed that people and businesses are both the central actors and beneficiaries of foreign policy, and that effectiveness and public satisfaction should remain the ultimate benchmarks of diplomatic performance.

Finally, the Party chief called on diplomatic missions to continue promoting Việt Nam’s soft power, strengthening outreach to overseas Vietnamese communities, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and enterprises abroad, and mobilising the valuable resources of overseas intellectuals, experts, and scientists for national development.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue monitoring the implementation of international commitments, and swiftly develop proactive plans to roll out the action programme for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

He stressed the need for greater strategic proactiveness in external relations, along with intensified research, analysis and assessment of global developments in order to deliver timely, accurate and well-founded forecasts, thereby improving the quality and effectiveness of policy advice to the Party and the State.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung affirmed that the diplomatic sector will make every effort and remain resolute in successfully implementing the foreign policy set forth by the 14th National Party Congress, thereby making substantive contributions to realising the country’s strategic goals.

In the immediate term, the entire diplomatic service will thoroughly grasp the viewpoints and orientations of the 14th National Party Congress and translate them into concrete programmes and plans, so as to promptly bring the Congress’s Resolution into practice. — VNA/VNS