14th National Party Congress: The People are the foundation - the highest measure of all decisions

January 24, 2026 - 11:07
The overarching idea of the documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, and the enduring source of strength of the Vietnamese revolution, is that “the People are the foundation.” The People are at the centre of development, the key actors, the ultimate goal, the driving force, and the vital resource for national progress.

