14th National Party Congress: The People are the foundation - the highest measure of all decisions
January 24, 2026 - 11:07
The overarching idea of the documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, and the enduring source of strength of the Vietnamese revolution, is that “the People are the foundation.” The People are at the centre of development, the key actors, the ultimate goal, the driving force, and the vital resource for national progress.
Addressing domestic and international media, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm described the congress as a historic milestone in the Party’s 96-year history and in the millennia-long cultural and heroic journey of the Vietnamese nation.