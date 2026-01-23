14th National Party Congress: Int'l media highlight message of stability, unity, reform, development

HÀ NỘI — International media outlets widely reported on the closing session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), held in Hà Nội on Friday.

Xinhua, the South China Morning Post, the Laotian Times, Bloomberg and AFP, among others, highlighted the 14th Party Central Committee’s unanimous election of Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee, to continue serving as Party chief in the 14th tenure.

This was widely viewed as a clear demonstration of strong internal unity within the CPV, helping ensure stability and continuity in national leadership.

Cuba’s Prensa Latina news agency reported that the announcement was made at the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress, noting that the Congress was guided by the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development”, which sets the direction for Việt Nam to enter a new stage of development.

International community also focused on the Congress’s completion of the new-term Politburo, whose structure has been assessed as striking a balanced combination of continuity and renewal, meeting leadership requirements as Việt Nam moves into a new development phase aimed at national modernisation and deeper international integration.

The Laotian Times underscored that the 14th National Party Congress was Việt Nam’s top political event in the five-year cycle, playing a decisive role in setting the direction, policies, and leadership of the Party. The newspaper reported that Tô Lâm won unanimous support, securing all 180 votes during the first plenary session of the newly elected 14th Party Central Committee (PCC).

The US-based Associated Press (AP) observed that under the leadership of Party General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam has launched its most extensive round of administrative and economic reforms since the late 1980s, when the country embarked on its Đổi Mới (renewal) policy and liberalised its economy.

According to AP, these efforts include streamlining the public sector, adjusting administrative boundaries and governance models to improve efficiency, while accelerating the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects.

AFP also commented that Tô Lâm’s re-election as General Secretary of the 14th PCC reflects the CPV’s strong support for the growth-oriented change direction it has pursued. The agency noted that during his tenure as General Secretary of the 13th PCC, Tô Lâm advanced a series of reforms aimed at improving governance and administrative efficiency, described as comprehensive and far-reaching.

Bloomberg remarked that Party General Secretary Lâm has driven major organisational apparatus and governance reforms, considered the most significant in decades, to enhance state management efficiency and create momentum for economic growth.

South China Morning Post quoted the Party chief at the 14th National Party Congress as saying that he will maintain unity of the Party while also highlighting the heavy workload in the new term. The newspaper said his re-election as Party chief sends a reassuring message to foreign investors who regularly cite political stability as a major factor ⁠in Việt Nam’s appeal.

Media outlets also reported that the 14th National Party Congress elected a 19-member Politburo for the new term, thereby ensuring continuity in national leadership and governance in the period ahead.

Overall, international press agencies assessed that the completion of the Congress’s agenda, the consolidation of the leadership apparatus, and the adoption of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress conveyed a strong message of political stability, internal unity, and consistent development orientation of the CPV in the new term. — VNA/VNS