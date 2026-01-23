The 14th National Party Congress concluded with resounding success: Party chief says

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has concluded with what Party General Secretary Tô Lâm described as resounding success, as he chaired an international press conference on Friday to announce the congress’s outcomes in Hà Nội.

The briefing was held immediately after the closing session of the congress at its Press Centre and drew domestic and international media covering the event.

Addressing reporters, Lâm characterised the congress as a historic milestone in the Party’s 96-year history and in the millennia-long cultural and heroic journey of the Vietnamese nation.

He outlined the congress’s core themes of solidarity, democracy, discipline, breakthrough and development, alongside responsibility, dedication, intelligence and scientific thinking in service of the people. "These principles are guided by strategic autonomy, self-reliance, confidence and national pride, all directed towards building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam, advancing steadily towards socialism," he said.

Summarising the guiding principles, the Party leader underscored what he described as the congress’s success, highlighting new directions and fundamental decisions that will shape the CPV’s course in the coming period.

The 14th National Party Congress, he said, embodied unity and consensus, reflecting the will, resolve, aspirations, strength and cultural identity of the Vietnamese nation and of the Communist Party of Việt Nam as the country enters a new phase of development.

Lâm noted that the congress’s documents and related information had been comprehensively provided to the press by the Organising Committee and the Press Centre.

He also stressed that the congress reached a high degree of consensus not only on the content of its documents and action programmes but also on personnel selections for the 14th-term Party Central Committee.

The congress elected a 200-member Party Central Committee, comprising 180 full members and 20 alternate members.

Subsequently, the Party Central Committee elected the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Party General Secretary, the Inspection Commission and its chair, and assigned responsibilities to members of the Politburo and the Secretariat.

Members of the 14th Party Central Committee are outstanding representatives of the Party’s approximately 5.6 million members, meeting rigorous standards of integrity, ethics, credibility, capacity and professional competence, according to the Party leader.

They have been entrusted by the congress to assume leadership responsibilities between Party congresses, carrying heavy responsibilities before the Party and the people in what he described as a new revolutionary stage.

The congress also set clear orientations for building a clean, strong and united collective leadership for the 14th term, particularly within the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat.

"This leadership is marked by unity of will and action, a pioneering spirit, exemplary conduct, discipline and readiness to devote itself to the Party’s cause and to improving the wellbeing and happiness of the people," he said.

In addition, the congress agreed on what he described as historic policy decisions aimed at successfully realising the two centennial strategic goals identified by the 13th National Party Congress.

“We firmly believe that, drawing on the strength of our national heritage, nearly a century of leadership experience, the unity and support of the entire people, and the encouragement and cooperation of international friends and progressive forces worldwide, we will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy socialist Việt Nam,” he said.

At the press conference, Lâm said he was pleased to meet journalists from Việt Nam and abroad who had covered the congress, and thanked them for their continuous and timely reporting, which helped keep the public at home, overseas Vietnamese communities and international audiences informed of the congress’s proceedings and achievements.

Also speaking at the event, Trịnh Văn Quyết, a member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and Mass Mobilisation, expressed his sincere thanks to the Party General Secretary and appreciation for the close attention, coordination and active contributions of agencies, organisations and domestic and international journalists.

Speaking on behalf of the commission, he said the press conference served as a forum for dialogue and communication, demonstrating what he described as the proactive, transparent, responsible and consistent spirit of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in providing official, timely and comprehensive information on its guidelines, policies and vision for national development.

Through frank, open and cordial exchanges and question-and-answer sessions, the Party General Secretary, he said, shared a number of new and core points from the documents of the 14th National Party Congress.

The Party General Secretary also reaffirmed the strong political resolve of the Party, the State and the Vietnamese people to realise the goals of rapid and sustainable development, build a prosperous and happy nation, firmly safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and proactively pursue deep, substantive and effective international integration.

“Immediately after today’s press conference, the Central Commission for Information and Education and Mass Mobilisation will continue to direct relevant agencies to step up information and communication efforts on the 14th National Party Congress, ensuring that information is accurate, timely, vivid and persuasive,” Quyết said.

“This will help consolidate public confidence and enhance understanding and support from international friends for the revolutionary cause of the Party and the Vietnamese people.”

He also called on news agencies and the press to closely follow official orientations and intensify coverage of the goals, tasks, solutions and action programmes to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNS