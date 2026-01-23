14th National Party Congress concludes in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) concluded on the afternoon of January 23 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, marking the successful completion of one of the country’s most important political events for the new development period.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on behalf of the Presidium, chaired the closing session.

Attending the ceremony were former leaders of the Party, State and Việt Nam Fatherland Front, as well as former members of the Party Central Committee from the fourth to the eighth tenures. Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries and outstanding youth representatives were also present. Ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organisations in Việt Nam attended the session.

Lê Quốc Minh, on behalf of the Secretariat, delivered a report on congratulatory messages sent to the congress by political parties, international organisations, foreign partners and overseas Vietnamese communities. Since the opening session, the congress had received an additional 339 messages of congratulations, including those from 58 political parties, 11 international and regional organisations, 62 individuals, 120 foreign mass organisations and localities, and 88 overseas Vietnamese associations.

On behalf of the Presidium and the congress, Prime Minister Chính expressed appreciation for the warm sentiments and support extended by international friends and overseas Vietnamese.

Trần Thanh Mẫn, Secretary of the National Assembly's Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly announced the results of the election of the new leadership bodies, including the Politburo, General Secretary, Secretariat and the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

The newly elected 14th-tenure Party Central Committee reached unanimous agreement to re-elect Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the 13th tenure, to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th tenure.

The new Central Committee made its debut, and General Secretary Tô Lâm delivered remarks on behalf of the leadership.

The congress also presented flowers and expressed gratitude to members of the 13th-tenure Central Committee who did not seek re-election, recognising their contributions to the Party and the nation.

Trần Cẩm Tú, Member of the Party Central Committee; Permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Secretariat; Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, reported on the Presidium’s explanations and revisions to feedback on draft documents and the review report on the leadership of the 13th-tenure Central Committee.

Phạm Gia Túc, Member of the Party Central Committee; Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office, presented the draft resolution of the 14th National Congress. The resolution was adopted with 100 per cent approval from delegates.

In his closing address, General Secretary Tô Lâm underscored that the congress had achieved “great and comprehensive success,” setting strategic orientations and goals for the country’s rapid and sustainable development in the coming years.

The congress called on the entire Party, people and armed forces, as well as overseas Vietnamese, to further promote patriotism, responsibility and aspirations for national development. Every agency, organisation and individual was urged to take concrete actions to contribute to a more prosperous, happy and strong Việt Nam, realising President Hồ Chí Minh’s long-standing wish for the country to stand shoulder to shoulder with global powers. —VNS