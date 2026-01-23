General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee to chair international press conference

HÀ NỘI — The General Secretary of the 14th-term Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is scheduled to chair an international press conference on Friday afternoon to announce the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress.

Under the programme, the press conference will take place immediately after the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress.

According to the congress’s Press Centre, the event will be held at the press briefing hall of the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

Earlier on Friday morning, the 14th-term Party Central Committee convenes its first plenary meeting.

In line with established congress procedures, following the election of the Party Central Committee, the first plenary session will continue with key personnel work, including the election of the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Party General Secretary, and members of the Party Central Inspection Commission.

The congress is scheduled to hold its closing session in the afternoon.— VNS