List of 200 members of the 14th Party Central Committee announced [Interactive Infographic]

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Thursday has announced the list of the 200 members of the new 14th-tenure Central Committee, including 180 official members and 20 alternate ones.

Notably, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú are among the 180 official members of the new decision-making body, according to the list made public following the election earlier the same day.

Notable figures, including Chairman of the Party Central Inspection Commission Trần Sỹ Thanh, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng, and Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan remain on the new list.

Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang along with Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Duy Ngọc will also continue to serve in the new Party Central Commitee.

Below is the full list and profiles of all 200 newly-elected members, presented in an interactive format:

Following is the full list of 180 newly-elected official members of the 14th Party Central Committee:

1. Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission

2. Đào Tuấn Anh, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Army Corps 34, the Ministry of National Defence

3. Trần Văn Bắc, Major General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 2, the Ministry of National Defence

4. Đỗ Thanh Bình, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Home Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

5. Lê Hải Bình, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee, Vice President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics

6. Đoàn Xuân Bường, Major General, Secretary of the Party Committee, Political Commissar of Military Region 4, the Ministry of National Defence

7. Đỗ Văn Chiến, Member of the Political Bureau, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly

8. Hoàng Duy Chinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the National Assembly, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Council for Ethnic Affairs

9. Nguyễn Tân Cương, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, Deputy Minister of National Defence

10. Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

11. Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee

12. Đặng Văn Dũng, Member of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies,

Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs

13. Đoàn Anh Dũng, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

14. Hoàng Trung Dũng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

15. Hồ Quốc Dũng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister

16. Nguyễn Khắc Định, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly

17. Lương Quốc Đoàn, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Chairman of the Việt Nam Farmers' Association

18. Nguyễn Quốc Đoàn, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Deputy Inspector-General of the Government Inspectorate

19. Nguyễn Hữu Đông, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

20. Đặng Hồng Đức, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

21. Nguyễn Quang Đức, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation

22. Nguyễn Văn Gấu, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

23. Phan Văn Giang, Member of the Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, General, Minister of National Defence

24. Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

25. Vũ Hải Hà, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee

26. Lê Khánh Hải, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Chairman of the Presidential Office

27. Lê Ngọc Hải, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 5, the Ministry of National Defence

28. Ngô Đông Hải, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Education, Information and Mass Mobilisation

29. Nguyễn Long Hải, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

30. Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the 15th National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment

31. Nguyễn Văn Hiền, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

32. Trần Thị Hiền, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

33. Nguyễn Sỹ Hiệp, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Government Office

34. Phan Chí Hiếu, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Minister of Justice

35. Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee

36. Nguyễn Thị Hồng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam

37. Đoàn Minh Huấn, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Vice President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics

38. Lê Mạnh Hùng, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Acting Minister of Industry and Trade

39. Lê Quốc Hùng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

40. Bùi Quang Huy, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee

41. Dương Quốc Huy, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Deputy Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate

42. Lê Minh Hưng, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

43. Nguyễn Đức Hưng, Lieutenant General, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 3, the Ministry of National Defence

44. Trần Tiến Hưng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

45. Nguyễn Đình Khang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour

46. Trần Việt Khoa, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the National Defence Academy, the Ministry of National Defence

47. Vũ Trung Kiên, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Border Guard Force, the Ministry of National Defence

48. Đào Hồng Lan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government Party Committee, Minister of Health

49. Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

50. Nguyễn Thanh Lâm, Member of the Government Party Committee, General Director of Vietnam Television

51. Trần Thanh Lâm, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation

52. Trịnh Mạnh Linh, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

53. Nguyễn Hồng Linh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission

54. Nguyễn Phi Long, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations

55. Nguyễn Văn Long, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

56. Lê Văn Lợi, Member of the Government Party Committee, President of the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences

57. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Việt Nam National University, Hồ Chí Minh City

58. Phan Văn Mãi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs

59. Lê Quang Mạnh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, General Secretary – Chairman of the National Assembly Office

60. Lâm Văn Mẫn, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly's Council for Ethnic Affairs

61. Trần Thanh Mẫn, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly

62. Lê Quốc Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists’ Association

63. Trần Hồng Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Minister of Construction

64. Phạm Hoài Nam, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

65. Hà Thị Nga, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and central mass organisations, Vice President – General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front

66. Lê Thị Nga, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the 15th National Assembly's Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision

67. Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies

68. Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army

69. Bùi Văn Nghiêm, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs

70. Trần Thanh Nghiêm, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Vice Admiral, Commander of the Naval Service, the Ministry of National Defence

71. Nguyễn Quang Ngọc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

72. Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Finance

73. Chiêm Thống Nhất, Major General, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of Military Region 9, the Ministry of National Defence

74. Nguyễn Hải Ninh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Justice

75. La Công Phương, Lieutenant General, Secretary of the Party Committee, Political Commissar of Military Region 1, the Ministry of National Defence

76. Lê Hồng Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs

77. Lương Tam Quang, Member of the Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, General, Minister of Public Security

78. Nguyễn Văn Quảng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court

79. Vũ Hải Quân, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Minister of Science and Technology

80. Thái Thanh Quý, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies

81. Trịnh Văn Quyết, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation

82. Hoàng Minh Sơn, Secretary of the Party Committee, President of the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội

83. Nguyễn Kim Sơn, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Minister of Education and Training

84. Vũ Hồng Sơn, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of the Air Defence–Air Force Service, the Ministry of National Defence

85. Đỗ Tiến Sỹ, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, General Director of the Voice of Vietnam

86. Nguyễn Thành Tâm, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

87. Lê Đức Thái, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

88. Trần Hồng Thái, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Vice President of Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology

89. Lâm Thị Phương Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism

90. Nguyễn Thị Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly

91. Trần Sỹ Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

92. Đinh Hữu Thành, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

93. Nguyễn Trường Thắng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Central Military Commission, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of National Defence

94. Nguyễn Văn Thắng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government Party Committee, Minister of Finance

95. Phạm Tất Thắng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation

96. Tào Đức Thắng, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman and General Director of Military Industry and Telecommunications Group

97. Trần Đức Thắng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee and Minister of Agriculture and Environment

98. Lê Xuân Thế, Lieutenant General, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 7, the Ministry of National Defence

99. Lê Xuân Thuận, Major General, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee, Commander of Military Region 12, the Ministry of National Defence

100. Lê Thị Thủy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee

101. Nguyễn Huy Tiến, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Prosecutor-General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy

102. Đặng Khánh Toàn, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

103. Trương Thiên Tô, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army

104. Lê Tấn Tới, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly's Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs

105. Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister

106. Nguyễn Hải Trâm, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Supreme People’s Court

107. Lê Minh Trí, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs

108. Hà Quốc Trị, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

109. Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs

110. Trần Cẩm Tú, Member of the Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

111. Ngô Văn Tuấn, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Auditor-General of the State Audit Office of Việt Nam

112. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies

113. Phạm Gia Túc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

114. Hoàng Thanh Tùng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs

115. Phạm Thế Tùng, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

116. Đỗ Xuân Tụng, Senior Lieutenant General, Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army

117. Lê Văn Tuyến, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Senior Lieutenant General, Deputy Minister of Public Security

118. Nguyễn Thị Tuyến, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the Việt Nam Women's Union

119. Bùi Thị Quỳnh Vân, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

120. Nguyễn Đắc Vinh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs

121. Nguyễn Minh Vũ, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

122. Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice State President

123. Dương Trung Ý, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review

124. Cao Thị Hòa An, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Đắk Lắk Province

125. Phan Thắng An, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cao Bằng Province

126. Nguyễn Doãn Anh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hóa Province

127. Nguyễn Hoài Anh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hóa Province, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thanh Hóa Province

128. Phạm Đức Ấn, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Đà Nẵng City

129. Lê Ngọc Châu, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hải Phòng City

130. Lê Tiến Châu, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hải Phòng City, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Hải Phòng City

131. Ngô Chí Cường, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Đồng Tháp Province

132. Quản Minh Cường, Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Quảng Ninh Province

133. Trần Tiến Dũng, Secretary of the Party Committee of Điện Biên Province

134. Phạm Đại Dương, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Phú Thọ Province

135. Nguyễn Trọng Đông, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội City

136. Nguyễn Văn Được, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City

137. Nguyễn Hoàng Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quảng Ngãi Province

138. Nguyễn Hồ Hải, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cà Mau Province

139. Nguyễn Tiến Hải, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang Province

140. Tôn Ngọc Hạnh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Đồng Nai Province

141. Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Tây Ninh Province

142. Trịnh Việt Hùng, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Lào Cai Province

143. Y Thanh Hà Niê Kđăm, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Lâm Đồng Province

144. Hoàng Quốc Khánh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lạng Sơn Province

145. Nguyễn Duy Lâm, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Tĩnh Province

146. Trần Văn Lâu, Secretary of the Party Committee of Vĩnh Long Province

147. Hầu A Lềnh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tuyên Quang Province

148. Nguyễn Phước Lộc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City

149. Võ Văn Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Hồ Chí Minh City

150. Hồ Văn Mừng, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang Province

151. Hồ Văn Mười, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Lâm Đồng Province

152. Lê Minh Ngân, Secretary of the Party Committee of Lai Châu Province

153. Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hưng Yên Province

154. Hoàng Văn Nghiệm, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Sơn La Province

155. Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội City

156. Phạm Quang Ngọc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Hưng Yên Province

157. Thái Đại Ngọc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai Province

158. Hồ Văn Niên, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quảng Ngãi Province

159. Đặng Xuân Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Ninh Bình Province

160. Lê Quốc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City

161. Trần Phong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa Province

162. Nguyễn Văn Phương, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quảng Trị Province

163. Lê Ngọc Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Đà Nẵng City

164. Trần Lưu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City

165. Nguyễn Văn Quyết, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tây Ninh Province

166. Nguyễn Hồng Thái, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Bắc Ninh Province

167. Đồng Văn Thanh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Cần Thơ City

168. Nghiêm Xuân Thành, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Khánh Hòa Province

169. Vũ Đại Thắng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hà Nội City

170. Nguyễn Khắc Thận, Secretary of the Party Committee of Nghệ An Province

171. Nguyễn Khắc Toàn, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Huế City

172. Lương Nguyễn Minh Triết, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Đắk Lắk Province

173. Nguyễn Đình Trung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Huế City

174. Trịnh Xuân Trường, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thái Nguyên Province

175. Phạm Anh Tuấn, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province

176. Trần Huy Tuấn, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Bình Province

177. Vương Quốc Tuấn, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thái Nguyên Province

178. Lê Quang Tùng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cần Thơ City

179. Vũ Hồng Văn, Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of the Delegation of 15th National Assembly Deputies of Đồng Nai Province

180. Hồ Thị Hoàng Yến, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vĩnh Long Province

Following is the full list of 20 newly-elected alternate members of the 14th Party Central Committee:

1. Nguyễn Hải Anh, Colonel, Deputy Commander of Army Corps 12, the Ministry of National Defence

2. Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Lai Châu Province

3. Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City

4. Bùi Quốc Dũng, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Việt Nam

5. Nguyễn Huy Dũng, Member of the Central Steering Committee for Science – Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation

6. Nguyễn Minh Dũng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vĩnh Long Province

7. Bùi Thế Duy, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology

8. Trần Duy Đông, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phú Thọ Province

9. Vũ Mạnh Hà, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Minister of Health

10. Lê Hải Hòa, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Bằng Province

11. U Huấn, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Delegation of the 15th National Assembly Deputies and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Quảng Ngãi Province

12. Đỗ Hữu Huy, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Đắk Lắk Province

13. Nguyễn Hồng Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thanh Hóa Province

14. Bùi Hoàng Phương, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology

15. Trần Quân, Director of the State Treasury, the Ministry of Finance

16. Trần Đăng Quỳnh, Major General, Assistant to the Party General Secretary, seconded officer of the People’s Public Security

17. Nguyễn Minh Triết, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Central Committee

18. Hồ Xuân Trường, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Khánh Hòa Province

19. Bùi Anh Tuấn, Assistant to the Member of the Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat

20. Mùa A Vàng, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Điện Biên Province. — VNS