Quảng Ninh confident of key economic locomotive role: Party official

QUẢNG NINH — As the whole country closely follows the ongoing 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Quản Minh Cường, Secretary of the Quảng Ninh Party Committee and head of the province's delegation to the Congress, spoke to the press to further clarify its aspirations, development orientations, and political determination in the period ahead.

According to Cường, located at the north-eastern gateway of the country, with land and maritime borders adjoining China, and endowed with favourable natural conditions, Quảng Ninh is not only a strategically important area in terms of national defence, security and external relations, but also one of the key pillars and growth drivers of the northern region and the nation as a whole.

In 2025 alone, it recorded the highest GRDP growth rate nationwide and ranked among the top six contributors to national economic growth.

At the same time, Quảng Ninh has developed an increasingly comprehensive and modern infrastructure system, boasts diverse development spaces spanning the mainland, sea and islands, and is notably home to two UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites.

Entering a new development phase, and based on a renewed assessment of its position within regional, national and international contexts, the province has identified the need to swiftly leverage all advantages and opportunities, and overcome every difficulty and challenge to continue pursuing fast and sustainable development.

It aims to take the lead in innovation, development governance, facilitation of the private sector, and international integration, the local leader said.

Quảng Ninh’s development orientation is to proactively enable breakthrough development, focusing on quality, sustainability and inclusiveness, without sacrificing the environment for economic growth.

Its long-term vision is clearly defined; it is to build a prosperous, civilised, modern and happy province, to become a centrally governed city at an early stage, and to stand as one of the country’s key economic locomotives, confidently, steadily, and strongly advancing in the new era of development, Cường said.

He noted that to achieve breakthroughs throughout the current term, Quảng Ninh has identified several core tasks. These include accelerating green and energy transitions, promoting the development of a circular economy, digital economy and urban economy, and building a digital society.

The province will restructure its industrial base towards modernity, prioritising foundational industries, emerging industries, green and clean processing and manufacturing, high technology, renewable energy, and new energy.

It will also pursue breakthrough development in the marine economy, forming multi-sector marine economic clusters, alongside the development of ecological agriculture, a civilised farming community, and modern rural areas.

The overarching requirement, he stressed, is to maximise internal strengths while focusing on the development of key economic sectors, and to effectively harness unique local potential and advantages on the basis of long-term and sustainable development.

According to him, since the very first days of 2026, the province has focused on leading and directing the synchronous implementation of key tasks aligned with its annual theme of "making breakthroughs in economic growth and improving urban quality towards early attainment of the criteria for centrally governed city status."

On the first day of the new year, the provincial leader personally welcomed a six-star cruise ship carrying more than 3,000 international tourists to Quảng Ninh.

In transport infrastructure, the province has directed the rapid preparation of investment and pre-feasibility studies for the Dongxing (China)–Móng Cái–Hạ Long high-speed railway, while also intensifying efforts to remove bottlenecks to ensure the timely completion of the 10-lane road linking Hạ Long–Hải Phòng Expressway with Đông Triều.

The official stated that Quảng Ninh is entering 2026 with a spirit of proactiveness, determination, innovation and action, resolutely seeking to create breakthroughs from the very outset of the new term as a solid foundation for fast and sustainable development in the years to come. — VNA/VNS