Trường Sa Special Zone expresses deep confidence, high expectations of 14th National Party Congress’ success

KHÁNH HÒA — As the nation looks ahead to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, officers, soldiers and civilians in the Trường Sa (Spratly) Special Zone in the central coastal province of Khánh Hòa express absolute trust in the Party’s leadership and hope the congress will mark a new era of national development.

Colonel Phạm Văn Thọ, Political Commissar of Brigade 146 under Naval Region 4, said cadres and servicemen stationed in the special zone have absolute trust in the Party’s leadership.

“They remain steadfastly loyal to the nation and the people, resilient and courageous, and ready at all times to defend firmly Việt Nam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands,” he said.

Thọ added that in the lead-up to the congress, all officers and soldiers in the special zone have demonstrated strong political resolve, high determination and a strong sense of responsibility.

United and disciplined, they are committed to overcoming all hardships and fulfilling their assigned duties.

“Under all circumstances, officers and soldiers in the special zone today are determined, even at the cost of sacrifice, to protect every inch of island and every stretch of sea that forms part of the nation’s sacred territory,” he added.

Lieutenant Colonel Trần Huy Phụng said that every Party resolution and major policy directive is thoroughly studied and implemented in line with on-the-ground realities.

Cadres are keenly aware of their responsibility to lead by example, uphold discipline and order, and build comprehensively strong units.

Trường Sa has always been a steadfast outpost at the forefront of the waves, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people in protecting the nation’s maritime and island sovereignty, he said.

Sharing his thoughts from Nam Yết (Namyit) Island, Corporal Phạm Quốc Công said performing guard duties on the nation’s maritime outer ramparts is not merely a routine watch, but a source of pride.

“Every patrol is a contribution to defending our territorial sovereignty,” he said.

Also a 14.5mm gunner, Công said he and other soldiers closely follow news of the congress with great faith and expectation.

“As the younger generation, we are determined to keep learning and honing our abilities, ready to face hardship and danger in order to firmly safeguard the country’s islands and waters,” he said.

Civilians living on islands across the special zone likewise place great hope in the success of the congress.

Lê Thị Minh Diệu, a resident of the special zone, expressed her belief that the congress would continue to chart major policies and decisions to advance socio-economic development, helping build a stronger and more prosperous Việt Nam and bringing ever greater prosperity and happiness to the people.

She said that residents of the special zone would "always stand alongside officers and soldiers, firmly gripping their posts to defend the nation’s sacred sovereignty."

Lê Văn Linh, a resident of Đá Tây (West Reef) Island, said: “We have absolute confidence in the leadership of the Party and the State.”

The congress is a major source of hope for continued national development, greater investment in the seas and islands, and long-term stability that allows people in Trường Sa to live and work with peace of mind, he said.

With its strategic geographical position, the special zone is regarded as a steel fortress for national defence and security as well as a key driver of maritime economic development.

Under the comprehensive and direct leadership of the Party, the special zone has undergone steady transformation.

Today, the special zone is equipped with increasingly complete and synchronised infrastructure, including electricity and water systems, schools, medical facilities and essential civilian works.

Living standards for residents, officers and soldiers have improved in both material and spiritual terms, while the posture of all-people national defence combined with the people’s security posture has been further consolidated.

Brigade 146 continues to play a core role in managing and carrying out the mission of safeguarding sovereignty in the special zone.— VNS